Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 7

The ferry can take up to 178 cars, but only by packing them in. It's fortunate, then, that the Kamiq is so easy to manoeuvre in restricted spaces. For starters, the view out makes it easy to judge the front extremities of the car; the front windscreen is huge and bordered by narrow, unobtrusive pillars, and over-the-shoulder visibility is better than in most small SUVs. And, of course, there are front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera to help when inching into a parking bay. Boarding and disembarking from the ferry were utterly stress free (as it would prove, too, on the Sandbanks ferry in a few days time). Nevertheless, on reaching our overnight stop, I thought we deserved a frosty beverage to celebrate our arrival, and I'd brought an electric cool box along with just such a treat in mind. The drinks hit the spot, and we went on to have a relaxing evening and a good night's kip.

Next morning, though, my pulse rose a little – and not really due to any fault of the car. The car wouldn't unlock remotely, and when I opened the driver's door with the key blade, I found that the car had no interest in starting. And then the penny dropped; the cool box, which had been plugged into the 12v socket in the boot, had run the car battery flat overnight. Fortunately, a local with a Toyota C-HR provided a jump start and all was well after the Kamiq had run for a while. The milk for our morning cuppa was still cold, though, and that's the important thing.