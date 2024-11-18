Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 7
The Skoda Kamiq is consistently among the most popular cars on Whatcar.com, and it's just been given a mid-life refresh. So, we're seeing what it's like to live with...
The car Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI 150 SE L Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer
Why it’s here To find out if a small SUV can deliver a decent blend of comfort, practicality and economy
Needs to Tackle long trips with ease, carry bulky loads and be frugal at the pumps
Mileage 9314 List price £29,980 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £31,175 Official fuel economy 47.5mpg Test fuel economy 46.8mpg.
18 November 2024 – Isle of Wight... it'll be fun, they said
Of late, my Skoda Kamiq has been working hard more than it has been playing hard, so taking it on a trip to the Isle of Wight was rather a change of routine for this little workhorse. And, soon after I got to the ferry terminal at Portsmouth, I knew the Kamiq's littleness would come in handy. Over the years, the ferries that cross the Solent have grown bigger, and Victoria of Wight is – by the standards of the past – a bit of a monster. But that doesn't mean things are anything but tight on the car deck.
The ferry can take up to 178 cars, but only by packing them in. It's fortunate, then, that the Kamiq is so easy to manoeuvre in restricted spaces. For starters, the view out makes it easy to judge the front extremities of the car; the front windscreen is huge and bordered by narrow, unobtrusive pillars, and over-the-shoulder visibility is better than in most small SUVs. And, of course, there are front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera to help when inching into a parking bay.
Boarding and disembarking from the ferry were utterly stress free (as it would prove, too, on the Sandbanks ferry in a few days time). Nevertheless, on reaching our overnight stop, I thought we deserved a frosty beverage to celebrate our arrival, and I'd brought an electric cool box along with just such a treat in mind. The drinks hit the spot, and we went on to have a relaxing evening and a good night's kip.
Next morning, though, my pulse rose a little – and not really due to any fault of the car. The car wouldn't unlock remotely, and when I opened the driver's door with the key blade, I found that the car had no interest in starting. And then the penny dropped; the cool box, which had been plugged into the 12v socket in the boot, had run the car battery flat overnight.
Fortunately, a local with a Toyota C-HR provided a jump start and all was well after the Kamiq had run for a while. The milk for our morning cuppa was still cold, though, and that's the important thing.
