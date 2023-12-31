Best small SUVs 2023 and the ones to avoid – tried and tested

Small SUVs are among the most popular cars on sale, and it's easy to see why: they often offer the elevated seating and muscular looks of more traditional 4x4s, but without the high purchase price or running costs.

In fact, small SUVs are slowly but surely overtaking small cars to become the go-to choice for parents with young children. And suiting everyone in your family is a tall order – the very best small SUVs must be practical, comfortable and good to drive, as well as offering good value, and running costs which won't break the bank.

We've extensively tested all of those areas, and more, in every small SUV you can buy, and that's why when we say that the Volkswagen T-Roc is our number one choice, it's a verdict you can trust. However, to find out which version of the T-Roc we recommend, and which of its rivals might also be worth considering, you'll need to keep reading.