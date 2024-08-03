Lexus LBX long-term test: report 5

Well, the LBX's low-speed ride has a firm edge to it, so I do feel a thud through my seat, but the impact isn't enough to unsettle me or the car as badly as it did in the Niro. Indeed, the LBX regains its composure very quickly following the initial bump, and returns to dealing with other road blemishes on my journey in the kind of calm manner you’d expect from a larger car.

Having a well controlled ride also came in handy during a recent What Car? cover shoot, when chief photographer John Bradshaw needed to shoot a trio of small SUVs on the move. Such shoots are tricky to coordinate, due to the need to get all of the cars in close formation without them bumping into one another, and with the car containing John needing to be driven super smoothly to keep the pictures in focus. But the LBX coped well with the lumps and undulations of the test track, providing a stable platform.

In most respects, then, my car impresses me on a daily basis, but it annoys me in one – it's a bit rude. You see, if I'm deemed to be slouching by the car's driver monitoring system – or, more commonly, the placement of my hands on the steering wheel has blocked one of its sensors – a curt message to 'sit up' flashes up on the digital instrument cluster. There's no please, no acknowledgement that it might be the car's sensors which are at fault, just a reminder not to slouch. I have no issue with the warning in principle, but I do think the wording could be friendlier. And if my car can't say anything nice, I'd rather it didn't say anything at all.