NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Feature
Lexus LBX long-term test: report 5
feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 5

Back in January we named this small SUV as the best new car to buy in 2024 – and now we're backing up that verdict by living with one...

Lexus LBX with pothole
Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published03 August 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

The car Lexus LBX 1.5 Hybrid Premium Plus | Run by Darren Moss, deputy digital editor

Why it’s here To see what our much-praised Car of the Year is like to live with on a daily basis, providing frugal transport while not sacrificing SUV practicality.

Needs to be Frugal, fun to drive, and able to function as a mobile office when needed

Mileage 1298 List price £34,505 Target Price £34,087 Price as tested £35,605 Test economy 56.2mpg Official economy 61.4mpg Options None

3 August 2024 – Of potholes and posture

There’s a particularly vicious pothole down one of the roads I use on my commute. And over the past few years, it’s become a standard test by which I judge the ride quality of my company cars.

You see, in some models, you barely feel the pothole at all; the Range Rover I ran last year, for example, glided over it as if it wasn’t there. However, others, like the Kia Niro hybrid I ran a while back, thumped over it to such an extent that on one occasion I got out to see if any damage had been done. So, how does my Lexus LBX fare?

Car deals
View all deals

Well, the LBX's low-speed ride has a firm edge to it, so I do feel a thud through my seat, but the impact isn't enough to unsettle me or the car as badly as it did in the Niro. Indeed, the LBX regains its composure very quickly following the initial bump, and returns to dealing with other road blemishes on my journey in the kind of calm manner you’d expect from a larger car.

Lexus LBX being used as tracking car

Having a well controlled ride also came in handy during a recent What Car? cover shoot, when chief photographer John Bradshaw needed to shoot a trio of small SUVs on the move.

Such shoots are tricky to coordinate, due to the need to get all of the cars in close formation without them bumping into one another, and with the car containing John needing to be driven super smoothly to keep the pictures in focus. But the LBX coped well with the lumps and undulations of the test track, providing a stable platform.

Lexus LBX small SUV with Darren slouching

In most respects, then, my car impresses me on a daily basis, but it annoys me in one – it’s a bit rude. You see, if I’m deemed to be slouching by the car’s driver monitoring system – or, more commonly, the placement of my hands on the steering wheel has blocked one of its sensors – a curt message to ‘sit up’ flashes up on the digital instrument cluster.

There's no please, no acknowledgement that it might be the car’s sensors which are at fault, just a reminder not to slouch. I have no issue with the warning in principle, but I do think the wording could be friendlier. And if my car can’t say anything nice, I’d rather it didn’t say anything at all.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more about our long-term Lexus LBX >>

Read about more long-term test cars >>

Buy a new car with What Car?

Like the sound of the Lexus LBX?

If so, check out the latest Lexus LBX deals available through our free New Car Deals service.

Our network of What Car? approved dealers use our Target Price discounts (the most our mystery shoppers think you should pay) as the basis for their savings.

Top 10s >
Best ofBest small SUVs

Best small SUVs 2024 and the one to avoid – tried and tested

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which one we'd avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureDarren with Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX long-term test

Back in January we named this small SUV as the best new car to buy in 2024 – and now we're backing up that verdict by living with one

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1

New Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1

It's no secret that we think highly of the new Lexus LBX, but, for similar money, you could pick up a year-old BMW X1, so is that the better buy?

News and advice
Lexus LBX and Honda Insight with Darren
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 4

Lexus LBX at What Car? cover shoot
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 3

Friends sitting in the back of Lexus LBX
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 2

Lexus LBX driving front
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 1

Red Lexus LBX interior back seats
Feature

New Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1 practicality

Lexus LBX front in studio
Video

WATCH: 2024 Lexus LBX revealed

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO