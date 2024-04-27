Lexus LBX long-term test: report 1

On paper, the LBX is a good fit for me. Its SUV proportions should mean that there’s decent room for passengers and luggage whenever I’m the designated driver for am-dram rehearsals, while its hybrid setup will hopefully bring a welcome reduction in my running costs. And having just stepped out of a Genesis GV70, which managed just 24mpg on a good day, the LBX’s official figure of 61.4mpg is cause for celebration.

No version of the LBX is poorly equipped, with even entry-level Urban cars getting automatic LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and a reversing camera. I’ve splashed out on a mid-range Premium Plus Design car, which takes our recommended Premium Plus specification’s stellar kit list – including a 12.3in digital driver’s display, a head-up display, keyless entry and an air purification system – and adds a wider range of paint and alloy wheel options.

Indeed, while most of the UK’s new car buyers will choose various shades of black, grey and white for their new cars, I’ve gone for Passionate Yellow – a colour which makes my car look about as shy and retiring as a circus clown holding an oversized novelty lollipop. It’s already getting me noticed – when myself and What Car? Photographer John Bradshaw were collecting the photos for this report, the soft snapping of the camera shutter was masked only by the sound of horns and windows being wound down from drivers passing by. And most of the things shouted at me were complimentary.