Hot Lexus LBX Morizo RR ‘considered’ for UK launch

Chips and curry sauce. It’s a combination of tastes that really shouldn’t work – and yet, together, this fusion adds up to more than the sum of its parts. The same is true when you take the Lexus LBX and spice it up with the engine from the Toyota GR Yaris.

We drove a prototype of such a car – dubbed Lexus LBX Morizo RR – last year, and found that taking our favourite small SUV and combining it with the heart of the brilliant Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch was a match made in heaven.

In fact, our key criticism was that it could be denied to UK buyers. But that could be set to change, with Lexus’s European Vice President, Pascal Ruch saying the firm is “considering” bringing it to the UK.