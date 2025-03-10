NEW REVIEWS:

Home
News
Hot Lexus LBX Morizo RR ‘considered’ for UK launch
news

Hot Lexus LBX Morizo RR ‘considered’ for UK launch

Toyota GR Yaris-powered small SUV could be headed for British roads...

Lexus LBX Morizo RR review, handling, front
Author Avatar
by
Stuart Milne
Updated21 March 2025
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

Chips and curry sauce. It’s a combination of tastes that really shouldn’t work – and yet, together, this fusion adds up to more than the sum of its parts. The same is true when you take the Lexus LBX and spice it up with the engine from the Toyota GR Yaris.

We drove a prototype of such a car – dubbed Lexus LBX Morizo RR – last year, and found that taking our favourite small SUV and combining it with the heart of the brilliant Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch was a match made in heaven.

In fact, our key criticism was that it could be denied to UK buyers. But that could be set to change, with Lexus’s European Vice President, Pascal Ruch saying the firm is “considering” bringing it to the UK.

The performance SUV is currently gearing up for a launch in Japan, but speaking to What Car?, Ruch said that the fact that Japan and the UK both drive on the left makes it far easier to adapt to the British market than the rest of Europe. He said the firm was “investigating homologation” – the certification process to permit the car to be sold here.

Car deals
View all deals

“It would bring another dimension to the brand,” he said.

Lexus LBX Morizo RR review, driving, rear

The case for a UK launch could be strengthened further, following the announcement the car will be sold in Australia – another right-hand drive market – in the first half of this year. But because plans for a UK introduction are in their infancy, we may not see the car on these shores for a year or more.

The Lexus LBX is a former What Car? Car of the Year, and when we drove the LBX Morizo RR prototype we found it blends the practicality and high quality of the standard car with a fantastically entertaining driving experience.

It’s lower and wider than the standard car, and features four-wheel drive as standard. The 300bhp 1.6-litre engine from the GR Yaris can propel the LBX Morizo RR from 0-62mph in 5.2sec, which is substantially less than the Ford Puma ST and only 0.4sec slower than the Volkswagen T-Roc R. Automatic and manual versions will be available – the latter featuring a manual handbrake.

Lexus LBX Morizo RR driving interior

On the move, we found the LBX Morizo RR to be enormous fun and hugely capable of covering ground very quickly. That ought to be a given, judging by the car’s name: Morizo is the name adopted by Toyota president Akio Toyoda when he began competing in high-level motorsport to avoid criticism that the boss of a major car maker was involved in dangerous pursuits.

RR is more straightforward: it stands for Rookie Racing, a team founded by Toyota that participates in single seater and touring car racing in Japan. Lexus views it as its version of Toyota’s own GR – Gazoo Racing – division.

There’s no word yet on pricing, but given the GR Yaris costs between £44,250 and £60,000, a starting price of at least £50,000 is perfectly feasible.

Read more: Best small SUVs >>

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Industry newsBuying a new car
News and advice
Lexus LBX with Darren and for sale sign
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 6

Lexus LBX being used as tracking car
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 5

Lexus LBX and Honda Insight with Darren
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 4

Lexus LBX at What Car? cover shoot
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 3

Friends sitting in the back of Lexus LBX
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 2

Lexus LBX driving front
Feature

Lexus LBX long-term test: report 1

Also consider

Spinner
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT