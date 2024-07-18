Lexus LBX Morizo RR prototype drive review

You might be wondering what RR stands for. Well, it’s for Rookie Racing – a racing team founded by Toyota that participates in Japan’s version of Formula 2 and Touring car championships. Lexus views this high-performance brand as its equivalent of Toyota’s GR (for Gazoo Racing). Meanwhile, Morizo is the racing name of Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda.

What's the Lexus LBX Morizo RR like to drive?

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of the LBX Morizo RR is found under the bonnet. That’s because it shares the same 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine found in the Toyota GR Yaris. Here, it produces 300bhp, although because the GR Yaris is slightly detuned for European markets, the LBX Morizo RR might have to follow suit to meet emissions regulations outside Japan.

In the meantime, while the standard LBX takes more than 9.0 seconds to get from 0-62mph, the Morizo RR cuts it down to just 5.2 seconds. That’s significantly quicker than a Ford Puma ST Powershift (7.4 seconds) and only 0.4 seconds slower than a VW T-Roc R.