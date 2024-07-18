Lexus LBX Morizo RR prototype drive review
Small SUV trades fuel efficiency for performance to bring us the Lexus LBX Morizo RR. We get behind the wheel of a prototype to see what it's like so far...
On sale: Winter 2024 Price: £55,000 (est)
Here’s a question. What happens when you take a sensible, efficient small SUV and replace all the fuel-saving hybrid tech with an engine from a legendary hot hatch? Well, we’ve been to Japan to find out and we have good news and bad. We’ll start with the good...
The regular Lexus LBX is so good we named it our 2024 Car of the Year and this performance version – called the Morizo RR – takes inspiration and oily bits from the very accomplished Toyota GR Yaris. That should ensure it brings you plenty of thrills to go with the LBX’s everyday usability and plush interior.
On the outside, the LBX Morizo RR is 15mm wider and 10mm lower than the standard car (officially, it’s lower by 25mm, but the Morizo RR specifically requires a shark fin aerial that reduces the overall height difference to 10mm). You also get 19in wheels and a set of exhaust pipes on show at the rear. The wheelarch trims are body-coloured rather than grey and you can opt to have the brake calipers painted in the RR brand’s signature yellow.
You might be wondering what RR stands for. Well, it’s for Rookie Racing – a racing team founded by Toyota that participates in Japan’s version of Formula 2 and Touring car championships. Lexus views this high-performance brand as its equivalent of Toyota’s GR (for Gazoo Racing). Meanwhile, Morizo is the racing name of Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda.
What's the Lexus LBX Morizo RR like to drive?
Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of the LBX Morizo RR is found under the bonnet. That’s because it shares the same 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine found in the Toyota GR Yaris. Here, it produces 300bhp, although because the GR Yaris is slightly detuned for European markets, the LBX Morizo RR might have to follow suit to meet emissions regulations outside Japan.
In the meantime, while the standard LBX takes more than 9.0 seconds to get from 0-62mph, the Morizo RR cuts it down to just 5.2 seconds. That’s significantly quicker than a Ford Puma ST Powershift (7.4 seconds) and only 0.4 seconds slower than a VW T-Roc R.
However, unlike those two rivals, you can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic. Changing gears yourself with the manual is hugely enjoyable, with a short throw for the gear lever and a weighty clutch pedal that feels precise.
The manual version has been designed with a higher focus on driving fun and comes with a manual handbrake rather than the electronically operated one you get with the automatic gearbox (and on all other LBXs for that matter). The intention is to give the driver more control when driving spiritedly – especially if you fancy pretending you’re on a rally course.
The automatic version feels a little more grown up. The default Normal driving mode offers a more relaxed style in everyday commutes, shifting up a gear as soon as possible and keeping all the engine and exhaust noise levels down. In Sport it holds on to gears for longer and you can nudge the lever into M mode if you want to take full control with the shift paddles mounted on the back of the steering wheel. Gearshifts remain smooth and quick.
Sport mode also introduces artificial engine sounds that are piped through the stereo speakers. The sports exhaust, which initially sounds quite bassy on a cold start, will subtly crackle when you lift off the accelerator. The manual gearbox version doesn't have a Normal mode – its default Sport mode means it's a little louder than the auto in everyday driving.
The LBX Morizo RR has a four-wheel drive system carried over from the GR Yaris, and it proved particularly useful on a rain-soaked track during our test drive. The system defaults to sending most of the power to the front wheels (in a 75/25 split) but can automatically divert up to 50% of it to the rear axle to boost traction when needed.
However, if you press the AWD Mode button, the power is permanently split 50/50 between the front and rear wheels, providing a more neutral power delivery and maximising traction to inspire the most confidence. It really doesn’t take long before you start pressing on the accelerator pedal sooner to try to slingshot your way of bends.
Thankfully, body lean is well controlled, the steering responds accurately when turning into a bend and there’s plenty of grip from the front tyres to help you place the car exactly where you want it. If the mood strikes and you fancy having a more playful approach around the track, the LBX Morizo RR can be provoked to rotate gently by a small degree when you lift off the accelerator pedal midway through a corner.
There isn’t a mode that offers a more rear-wheel drive biased power delivery – as there is in the GR Yaris – because Lexus isn't aiming the Morizo RR at the most hardcore drivers. If you want the most effective tool for frequent high-performance driving, a GR product is still the way to go. The RR is more for those who only occasionally want to unlock high performance but also value comfort during day-to-day driving.
What’s the Lexus LBX Morizo RR like inside?
The LBX Morizo RR feels as plush and well built as the standard Lexus LBX. The clean, uncluttered dashboard layout remains the same, but you do get silver aluminium pedals and a pair of sports front seats that come with larger side bolsters to hold you better in place when cornering.
The driver’s seat is also mounted a little lower to the ground than in a standard LBX. Meanwhile, for an extra dose of colour, buyers can choose from a wider range of shades for the upholstery, seat belts and stitching.
The 12.3in digital driver's display comes with two additional layout options, switching from two circular dials (for the rev counter and speedometer) to a digital speed read-out with a horizontal rev counter or a single rev counter in the centre of the screen.
In the automatic version, the regular LBX's Eco Mode button located by the centre armrest has been replaced by the Sport button.
However, things are a little more different if you go for the manual gearbox because it comes with a redesigned lower centre console. Indeed, there’s a taller gear lever that falls easily to the driver’s hand, but having a manual handbrake that requires more space means you lose out on the centre lidded cubby box that functions as an armrest.
Indeed, the LBX isn't the most spacious small SUV in its class but it's certainly more practical than a GR Yaris – a car that's amazing to drive but has cramped rear seats, a tiny boot and limited rear visibility. Now, with the LBX Morizo RR, you can take the kids to school but also have fun taking the longer route to work or home afterwards.
What Car? says
The LBX Morizo RR looks set to serve up all the versatility you’d want from a small sports SUV. Like the regular Lexus LBX it's practical for small families when you need it to be, and with its significant power boost, it's ready to provide a bit of fun when the family errands are done.
Now for the bad news we promised: it’s not been confirmed whether the LBX Morizo RR will be sold outside Japan, so we can’t get too excited about getting our hands on one in the UK.
There's also a large question mark over how much it would cost to buy. Considering the face-lifted Toyota GR Yaris has gained a hefty price hike and now costs from around £45,000, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the LBX Morizo RR cost north of £50,000. That’s significantly more than a VW T-Roc R (about £45,000).
Lexus LBX Morizo RR specifications
Price £55,000 (est)
Engine 3cyl 1618cc turbocharged petrol
Power 300bhp @ 6500rpm
Torque 295lb ft @ 3250-4600rpm
Gearbox 6-spd manual, four-wheel drive
0-62mph 5.2sec
Top speed 135mph (est)
Fuel economy 30mpg (est)
CO2/tax 205g/km (est)
