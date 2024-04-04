Which cars come with a manual gearbox? 

It’s much easier to incorporate a hybrid’s electric motor into an automatic gearbox than to team it with a manual set-up. With a hybrid’s transition from electric to petrol power overseen by complex computer software, it’s essential that the car’s systems have automatic control over gearchanges. A manual ’box would make it virtually impossible for a hybrid to deliver its power efficiently and seamlessly.

Similarly, EVs are all automatic because they have no need for a clutch. The flexible nature of their power delivery, together with the fact that they can rev as high as 50,000rpm, means there’s no need for there to be any gears in the traditional sense.

With legislation dictating that 80% of new cars sold in the UK by 2030 are electric, rising to 100% by 2035, it’s clear that the traditional manual gearbox is rapidly being rendered obsolete by this new technology.

More learners are moving to automatic gearboxes

It’s not only car sales that are changing, learner drivers are following the trend towards automatics, with far more of them opting to learn and take their test in an auto and not drive a car with a manual gearbox at all.

The latest statistics show that 19% (324,000) of driving tests taken in the year from April 2022 to March 2023 were in automatic cars, compared with 13% (200,000) in the 2019-2020 financial year. That’s more than a threefold increase in the popularity of automatic tests compared with a decade ago, when they accounted for only 6% (96,000) of tests taken.