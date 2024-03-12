Mercedes EQE long-term test
The Mercedes EQE offers the longest real-world range of any car we've ever tested, theoretically making it the ideal choice for high-mileage drivers...
The car Mercedes EQE 300 Sport Edition Run by Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Why it’s here To see if Mercedes’ premium electric executive car can excel as a long-distance tourer and justify its price premium over cheaper rivals
Needs to Combine outstanding comfort and refinement with a class-leading real-world range
Miles covered 800 List price £68,810 Target Price £68,810 Price as tested £69,450 Official range 380 miles Options fitted Manufaktur Alpine Grey Solid paint (£695)
12 March 2024 – EQE is in it for the long haul
My relationship with electric cars is probably best described as complex. As a car reviewer, a significant portion of my time is dedicated to testing them, and the majority of my experiences have been positive.
Indeed, I’ve set a world record for the most countries visited in 24 hours in an electric car, co-authored a study into the real-world costs of public charging, and written hundreds of thousands of words praising their refinement and effortless performance.
And yet, I’ve always maintained that I (and many others) would struggle to run one as my only car. It’s an opinion that has led to various debates with electric enthusiasts over the years. "Did you know that more half the vehicles in Great Britain travel less than 100 miles per week?" they tell me. "Are you aware that the average dwell time on a petrol forecourt is seven minutes? That’s 100 miles of range in a modern electric car."
However, unlike the majority of my colleagues who have family in the South of England, all of my relatives live in Scotland; door to door it is roughly 313 miles to my parent’s house, for example. It’s a trip I make regularly, and it’s a relative breeze in a modern petrol or diesel car (I’ve done the trip in one hit in everything from an Alpine A110 to a Volkswagen Up), but in an electric car, I've always felt I'd suffer from serious range anxiety.
If you’re reading this and can relate, then allow me, dear reader, to be your guinea pig for the next few months. I’m going electric, and I’ve vowed to complete all my ‘big’ trips in the car I've chosen. But which electric car to pick? Well, the answer was fairly obvious. Every summer and winter, we spend a day driving a range of models at our test facility in Bedfordshire from full until fully empty, to find out how far they’ll go under real-world conditions.
Last year, in our summer test, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 300 AMG Line Premium, with its massive 89.9kWh battery and slippery aerodynamics set a new record of 329 real-world miles. The perfect electric car, then, in which to cover big trips. But there is a catch. With a starting price of £68,810, it is far from cheap. Hence why I’ve chosen to stick with the base model: an EQE 300 Sport Edition.
Coming on small 19in wheels and featuring a heat pump as standard, the 300 Sport Edition boasts the greatest official range of all the EQEs (380 miles combined), but it’s not what you would call generously equipped.
Yes, you get essentials like climate control, LED headlamps with high-beam assist, a reversing camera, heated seats, and ambient lighting (more on that in a bit), but you don’t get keyless entry, a panoramic roof, fully-electric seats, adaptive cruise control, an electric tailgate, or a 360-degree parking camera – all of which come as standard on a base Tesla Model 3 or BYD Seal.
But do you really need all of that tech? Well, when it comes to features like electric seats, I personally don’t mind adjusting manually, nor do I mind shutting the surprisingly light boot lid by hand. Having to use the key to open the doors is a bit much on a car costing as much as mine, though.
One thing I am a little unsure of is the interior trim on my car. You see, going for the Sport Edition model as I have gets you a dashboard which is made up of one massive piece of plastic covered in hundreds of little Mercedes logos that illuminate at night. A couple of passengers have already remarked that it's a bit gaudy, which makes me wonder whether I should have spent more on going for the AMG Line model instead, which replaces this with a lime wood panel. Time will tell whether it's something I come to regret.
What I have no complaints about, however, is performance. With a 242bhp rear-mounted motor, 0-62mph takes an official 7.3 seconds. Now, that’s not particularly quick by EV standards, but because the electric motor delivers instantaneous power, it feels plenty punchy enough. And personally, I’d prefer to give up a bit of performance in order to benefit from greater efficiency – the twin-motor 616bhp EQE 53 AMG, for example, has a claimed range of just 280 miles.
I also know from our range day that the EQE is a wonderfully relaxing long-distance companion. So I’m wasting no time. With a family wedding to attend to back in my homeland, I’ve grabbed my kilt and set off north of the border. Watch out for my full breakdown of the trip next time.
