Mercedes EQE long-term test

And yet, I’ve always maintained that I (and many others) would struggle to run one as my only car. It’s an opinion that has led to various debates with electric enthusiasts over the years. "Did you know that more half the vehicles in Great Britain travel less than 100 miles per week?" they tell me. "Are you aware that the average dwell time on a petrol forecourt is seven minutes? That’s 100 miles of range in a modern electric car."

However, unlike the majority of my colleagues who have family in the South of England, all of my relatives live in Scotland; door to door it is roughly 313 miles to my parent’s house, for example. It’s a trip I make regularly, and it’s a relative breeze in a modern petrol or diesel car (I’ve done the trip in one hit in everything from an Alpine A110 to a Volkswagen Up), but in an electric car, I've always felt I'd suffer from serious range anxiety.

If you’re reading this and can relate, then allow me, dear reader, to be your guinea pig for the next few months. I’m going electric, and I’ve vowed to complete all my ‘big’ trips in the car I've chosen. But which electric car to pick? Well, the answer was fairly obvious. Every summer and winter, we spend a day driving a range of models at our test facility in Bedfordshire from full until fully empty, to find out how far they’ll go under real-world conditions.

Last year, in our summer test, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 300 AMG Line Premium, with its massive 89.9kWh battery and slippery aerodynamics set a new record of 329 real-world miles. The perfect electric car, then, in which to cover big trips. But there is a catch. With a starting price of £68,810, it is far from cheap. Hence why I’ve chosen to stick with the base model: an EQE 300 Sport Edition.