Mercedes EQE long-term test: report 4

The car Mercedes EQE 300 Sport Edition Run by Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor Why it’s here To see if Mercedes’ premium electric executive car can excel as a long-distance tourer and justify its price premium over cheaper rivals

Miles covered 5200 List price £68,810 Target Price £64,810 Price as tested £69,505 Official range 380 miles Test range 280 miles

21 May 2024 – "Keep it simple, stupid"

As misnomers go, calling the base edition of the Mercedes EQE the ‘Sport Edition’ is a big one. Not only does it come on small 19in alloy wheels wrapped in balloon-like eco tyres, but it also comes fitted with soft non-adjustable suspension and a relatively low-powered 242bhp rear electric motor.

It's as far from sporty as you can get, but that’s no bad thing and is well suited for my commute, which is a mixture of dual carriageways and motorways. The other week, though, I had the opportunity to sample the other end of the EQE spectrum, in the form of the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 – and it made me like my car even more.