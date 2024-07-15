Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid

Let's be clear – the MG4 EV is a bargain, safely under-cutting almost every other electric car on sale. Yet don't go thinking that just because the MG4 has been built to a budget, that it's not hugely compelling in the areas which matter for electric car buyers.

Let's start with the range. Even the entry-level SE model can officially take you 218 miles between charges, while the Long Range model, with its more powerful motor and larger 61.7kWh battery, ups the range figure to 281 miles according to official figures. Even in the depths of winter, we recorded an impressive 196 miles in our real-world tests.

No matter which version you go for, the MG4's ride is decent, with most lumps and bumps taken care of in a respectable manner, though the Cupra Born and Renault Megane are even comfier.

While the driving position of the MG4 isn't up there with the best in this class, because the steering wheel is slightly offset to the left, most of the car's controls are easy to get to grips with. Tall passengers will be more comfortable in the rear of the MG than they would in either of its Cupra or Renault rivals, too.

Despite costing far less than most rivals to begin with, our recommended SE models don't skimp on it, with adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and even the ability to use the car's charge to power external devices all coming as standard.

All things considered, the MG4 EV is the most recommendable small electric car around – and that's why it's our reigning champion in this class.

“If you regularly travel big miles like I do, then you'll be pleased to know that going for the Long Range model also ups the MG4's maximum charging capacity to 135kW – slightly more than the Born can manage. ” – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor

