Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid
Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?...
You might have to go big or go home, but going small with an electric car can save you a bundle. Like other electric cars, smaller models offer significant savings 0n running costs if you can charge them up at home, while the best also offer a competitive range and, despite their size, enough space for your family and the weekly shop.
We classify small electric cars as being models which don't measure more than 4500mm in length. That means some big-selling electric cars, such as the Tesla Model 3 or Volkswagen ID 4, don't qualify to be here because they are too large. We've covered the best electric cars and the best electric SUVs in separate stories.
Having driven every small electric car back-to-back with its key rivals, both on public roads and at our private test track, our team of experienced road testers have determined that the MG4 EV is the best small electric car to buy. To find out which version we recommend, however, as well as how much you can expect to pay for one, you'll need to keep reading.
If the MG4 EV doesn't take your fancy, then we've also listed nine other fantastic small electric cars which deserve to be on your shortlist, plus we've named the small electric car you should avoid at all costs.
If anything takes your fancy, just click on the relevant links to read more about it or see the latest and best electric car deals.
MG4 EV
Our pick: 125kW SE EV 51kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Incredibly well priced
- Competitive range between charges
- Long warranty
Weaknesses
- Some interior materials disappoint
- Slightly unsettled ride
- Infotainment system is fiddly
Let's be clear – the MG4 EV is a bargain, safely under-cutting almost every other electric car on sale. Yet don't go thinking that just because the MG4 has been built to a budget, that it's not hugely compelling in the areas which matter for electric car buyers.
Let's start with the range. Even the entry-level SE model can officially take you 218 miles between charges, while the Long Range model, with its more powerful motor and larger 61.7kWh battery, ups the range figure to 281 miles according to official figures. Even in the depths of winter, we recorded an impressive 196 miles in our real-world tests.
No matter which version you go for, the MG4's ride is decent, with most lumps and bumps taken care of in a respectable manner, though the Cupra Born and Renault Megane are even comfier.
While the driving position of the MG4 isn't up there with the best in this class, because the steering wheel is slightly offset to the left, most of the car's controls are easy to get to grips with. Tall passengers will be more comfortable in the rear of the MG than they would in either of its Cupra or Renault rivals, too.
Despite costing far less than most rivals to begin with, our recommended SE models don't skimp on it, with adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and even the ability to use the car's charge to power external devices all coming as standard.
All things considered, the MG4 EV is the most recommendable small electric car around – and that's why it's our reigning champion in this class.
“If you regularly travel big miles like I do, then you'll be pleased to know that going for the Long Range model also ups the MG4's maximum charging capacity to 135kW – slightly more than the Born can manage. ” – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth MG4 review
Our pick: 150kW V1 58kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Good range between charges
- Relatively fun handling
- Quiet cruising manners
Weaknesses
- Much pricier than MG4
- Awful touch-sensitive dashboard buttons
- Slightly firmer ride than ID 3
Small electric cars, like the Cupra Born, which are good fun to drive are few and far between. We love that not only does the entry-level car, with its 58kWh battery give you a decent range – up to 264 miles officially – but it's also light and powerful enough to let you cover the 0-60mph sprint in 7.0sec – that's faster than the MG4 and the Renault Megane.
You can pay more for a larger 79kWh battery which offers more range, along with a more powerful motor which drops the sprint time down to 5.6sec, but we think most drivers will be satisfied with the standard car.
No matter which version you choose, the ride is comfortable, and feels more settled than that of the MG4. And then there's the handling, which is tidy and precise. Plus, with a turning circle of just 10.2m, the Born is a doddle to thread along city streets. Indeed, compared with the Volkswagen ID 3, with which the Born shares most of its components, you'll appreciate many of the tweaks Cupra has made to turn it into a more enjoyable car to drive quickly.
“I regularly travel five-up, which means the 58kWh Born is the one I'd choose every time. Why? Well, it comes with three rear seats, whereas the 77kWh model can only seat two in the back.” – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our in-depth Cupra Born review
Our pick: 1.5 C Classic 3dr Auto
Strengths
- Nippy acceleration
- Grippy handling
- Relatively slow predicted depreciation
Weaknesses
- Range of Cooper E variant isn't great
- Not very practical
- So-so charging speeds
In many ways, you might think that the Mini Cooper would make the ideal small electric car. It's tiny, it's hugely popular and it has the cutesy styling which makes Instagrammers blush with delight.
Objectively, it's also a very good electric car. While the E model gets a relatively modest 190-mile range from its 36.6kWh battery, the SE version is better suited for more drivers, with its larger 49.2kWh battery officially providing up to 250 miles of range, and around 140-215 miles in real-world condidions. Like the E, the SE feels nippy thanks to its 181bhp electric motor, and while neither car truly feels like the go-kart Minis of old, they do offer plenty of fun along a twisting country road.
The Mini's interior has plenty to feast your eyes on. But while everything looks the part, we found the infotainment system to be confusing, with small icons which can be hard to hit on the move. As for space, those in the front can spread out and relax, but leg room is very tight in the rear, and both the MG4 EV and the Peugeot e-208 can hold more in their boots.
“If like me you like a good bit of tech, then the customisable front and rear light signatures which come as standard on the Mini Cooper SE can offer hours of entertainment.” – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Mini Cooper Electric review
Strengths
- Decent range between charges
- Fun to drive around town
- Stacks up well financially
Weaknesses
- Tiny rear seats
- Noisy on the motorway
- Rivals have longer electric ranges
Like the Mini Cooper above, the Fiat 500 Electric combines retro charm with thoroughly forward-thinking electric technology.
These days there are multiple versions to choose from, but while the entry-level model might tempt you in thanks to its low price tag, it's also rather slow on faster roads, and can't go very far on a charge. Instead, we'd urge you to look at the 42kWh model, which offers up to 199 miles of range depending on which trim you go for, and plenty of pep. Indeed, in our tests, the 117bhp electric motor managed to pull the 500 from zero to 60mph in 8.0sec, which is fine for most people's needs.
Combine that pep with the 500's tiny turning circle and agile handling, and you have an electric car which is in its element in the city, but which also has no trouble joining faster roads.
You sit higher up inside the 500 than you do in the rival Peugeot e-208, and most drivers will have no trouble getting comfy. Just be aware than entry-level cars miss out on steering wheel adjustment. The 500's interior feels pleasantly premium, but be aware that space inside is limited, and the rear seats are best thought of as being for occasional use only.
“The 500 is an electric car I could buy with my head as well as my heart, because slow depreciation means I should get a good chunk of my money back when I came to sell it on.” – Doug Revolta, Head of Video
Read our in-depth Fiat 500 review
Strengths
- Loads of standard kit and safety equipment
- Sprightly performance
- Decent to drive
Weaknesses
- Iffy interior quality
- Tesla Model 3 can use better charging network
- Infotainment system needs some upgrades
The Volkswagen ID 3 has been treated to a mid-life refresh, and while it's not at the top of the small electric car pile, it is still thoroughly recommendable.
Regardless of which version you choose, you'll get a single electric motor powering the rear wheels, but while you could spend more for a Pro S model with a 77kWh battery, we'd save our money and go for the Pro model, with its 58kWh battery, instead. This can officially take you up to 265 miles between charges – that's further than a Nissan Leaf – plus thanks to its lower weight, the Pro can out-sprint an MG4 EV SE to 62mph.
While the ID 3's interior used to be a bit of a let-down, but this recent facelift has smartened up the materials used inside, adding soft-touch materials to pretty much every surface you're likely to touch regularly. Still, some parts of the interior still don't feel as well put together as, say, the BMW 1 Series. The centre console, for example, is very obviously made from cheaper plastics.
“I like knowing that the ID 3 will take good care of me if something goes wrong. Automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and a driver fatigue monitor all come as standard, and the car scored a full five stars from Euro NCAP when it was crash tested back in 2020. The tests have gotten tougher since then, though.” – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our in-depth Volkswagen ID 3 review
Our pick: EV60 160kW Equilibre 60kWh Optimum Charge 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Strong performance
- Comfortable ride – even on 20in alloys
- Great driving position
Weaknesses
- Relatively heavy depreciation
- Rivals have more rear space
- Snatchy brake pedal
The Renault Megane used to be a fairly frumpy family hatchback powered by petrol – now it's an electric SUV aiming to steer you away from rivals including the Cupra Born, MG4 EV and Nissan Leaf.
Where the Megane scores big points is inside, where it's easy to get comfortable thanks to having lots of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel, and a driving position which places you fairly high up. Certainly, it's better than in the MG4 EV, with its offset steering wheel. There's lots of storage in the car for your odds and ends, too, and we managed to fit an impressive seven carry-on suitcases into its boot. The Cupra Born and VW ID 3 are both more accommodating for rear passengers, though.
It's worth going for entry-level Equilibre trim over the most expensive Megane models, because this comes with the smallest 18in alloy wheels, which produce the best ride. Speaking of which, the Megane's ride is firmer than in the MG4, but that doesn't translate into enjoyable handling, where the Megane's light steering can make it tricky to place the car where you want it.
“I like silence on my morning commute, so I appreciate the lengths Renault has gone to to cocoon drivers from the outside world. Driving the Megane is certainly a quieter experience than in the rival Cupra Born.” – Stuart Milne, Digital Editor
Read our in-depth Renault Megane review
Strengths
- Relatively well priced
- Respectable charging speeds
- Plenty of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Disappointing Euro NCAP safety rating
- Rivals are nicer to drive
- Reliability could be better
It makes perfect sense that the Vauxhall Corsa would be offered as an electric car – after all, the regular petrol-powered model consistently tops the sales charts. However, while the Corsa Electric gets a lot right – it costs less to buy than some rivals, for example, while a charging speed of 100kW means a 10-80% top-up could take as little as 27 minutes using the fastest chargers, it also gets some things wrong.
For a start, the range of even the Long Range models isn't that impressive, with the MG4 Extended Range able to travel substantially further on a charge. The Standard Range model can officially take you 222 miles between charges, but you're likely to see closer to 180 miles in real-world conditions, and less in winter.
Then there's the steering, which feels overly vague, and the firm ride which makes the car feel more fidgety than the rival Peugeot e-208 over most surfaces.
Don't get us wrong, we can absolutely see why the Corsa Electric might be on your small electric car shortlist, but we'd urge you to consider one of the models further up this list first.
"I struggled to fit my holiday luggage into the Corsa Electric's boot – not only does it lose some capacity compared with petrol versions of the Corsa, but it's also less than you can fit into the rival Renault Zoe.” – Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Corsa Electric review
Our pick: 1.6 Hybrid Allure 5dr e-EAT8
Strengths
- Controlled, comfortable ride
- Classy interior
- Decent kit as standard
Weaknesses
- More expensive than many rivals
- Rear seat space not amazing
- Rivals can charge faster
If you're the kind of person who would buy an interesting ornament for your mantlepiece just because it looked different, then you might consider the Peugeot e-308. Like the Peugeot 308 family car on which it's based, it's designed to look a bit different – whether from the outside, with its fang-like LED lights, or from the inside, where Peugeot's i-Cockpit layout has you looking over a small steering wheel at the digital instruments, rather than through it.
The e-308 gets a 51kWh battery which powers a 154bhp electric motor, and can officially take you up to 257 miles between charges. That's fairly middle of the road compared with other electric models like the Tesla Model 3 RWD or MG4 EV Extended Range, but should be good enough for most drivers' needs.
Don't be expecting frantic pace – even the Vauxhall Astra Electric with which the Peugeot shares its components is quicker to 62mph – or an especially engaging drive, but the Peugeot handles well enough, with accurate steering and a ride which, though slightly firm, takes the sting out of most lumps and bumps.
Rear space in the Peugeot e-308 is a bit tight for taller adults – so if you plan on carrying those regularly, you might want to look at the Peugeot e-308 SW estate instead.
“You might be tempted to upgrade from bass Allure to range-topping GT, which brings a 3D effect for the e-308's digital instruments. I found these impressive, because they make the most important numbers appear closer to you, but I couldn't help but think they're more of a gimmick than a useful feature.” – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our in-depth Peugeot e-308 review
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Decent to drive
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Expensive
- Cramped in the back
- Driving position won’t suit everyone
No, you're not seeing double – while the Peugeot e-308 above is a family car, the Peugeot e-208 is a small hatchback which counts the BYD Dolphin and Vauxhall Corsa Electric among its key rivals.
You can opt for a cheaper e-208 with a 46.3kWh (usable capacity) battery and an official range of 224 miles, or a 48.1kWh battery which is good for around 20 miles more – both cars get the same 134bhp motor, however, and given that most buyers are likely to stick around town and only occasionally do longer journeys, we'd save our money and stick with the smaller option.
As in the e-308, the e-208's i-Cockpit layout won't be to everyone's tastes, and if you happen to be tall or like to sit close to the steering wheel, the driving position might not suit you – a test drive is a must, therefore, to check you won't be uncomfortable.
So long as you're not sitting behind a tall driver, most people will have decent enough space in the back of the e-208 – overall, there's more room than you'd find in a Fiat 500, but both the Dolphin and MG4 EV are more spacious.
“You might be tempted to let more light into the e-208's rear by opting for a panoramic roof – I'd advise against it, though, because this also lowers the height of the ceiling, meaning taller folk are likely to brush their heads against it.” – George Hill, Staff Writer
Read our in-depth Peugeot e-208 review
Our pick: 110kW Acenta 39kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- 39kWh model is quite comfy
- Lots of standard kit
- Big boot
Weaknesses
- Rear headroom is tight
- Flawed driving position
- Risk of injuries in a crash
The original Nissan Leaf was one of the founding fathers of electric cars, and the latest version remains a popular choice. The Leaf is also a classic case of less being more, because although you can opt for a larger 59kWh battery with an official range of 239 miles and nippy acceleration, its extra weight leads to a ride that's less settled than that of the rival Citroën ë-C4.
Stick with the smaller 39kWh battery – which offers an official range of 168 miles on a full charge – and the ride is much better. Indeed, it's more comfortable than the rival Renault Zoe. Speaking of the Zoe, the Leaf does a better job of staying upright through corners than that car. Plus, the Leaf has precise steering, so it'll always go where you point it.
Elsewhere, we like that you sit high up in the lead, aiding visibility, and although the view out of the back isn't as good, a reversing camera comes as standard – and this can be upgraded to a 360-degree camera by going for Tekna trim.
“Make sure the Leaf's 39kWh battery has enough real-world range for your needs, because in our tests, it managed just 128 miles on a charge.” – Claire Evans, Consumer Editor
Read our in-depth Nissan Leaf review
Originally called the Funky Cat, this Chinese-made small electric car falls behind the curve in too many areas to be recommendable. Most rivals are better to drive and more family friendly. Read our review
FAQs
Small electric cars generally cost less to buy than larger models, so can be better choices for families buying on a budget. Most also offer a competitive electric range, and decent space for your family. However, there are compromises compared with larger electric models, since their small size limits the batteries they can carry, meaning larger models can generally go further between charges.
Elsewhere, small electric cars have many of the same benefits as other small cars, namely meaning that their tight turning circles and diminutive sizes makes them easy to manoeuvre around town and to park.
According to the results of the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, the most reliable small electric car is the Mini Electric, which is no longer on sale. With a reliability rating of 97.6%, it proved to be just as dependable as the brand's petrol models. The Cupra Born is also a very reliable small electric car, with a reliability rating of 95.6%. Of the owners who told us they had experienced problems with their Borns, electrical glitches were the most common complaint.
Measuring just 2410mm from nose to tail, the Citroën Ami is the smallest electric car you can buy. However, the Ami isn't technically a car at all – rather it's classed as a large electric quadricycle, meaning it can be driven by people as young as 14 in some European countries.
For the smallest electric car that's classed as a car, you'll want to look at something like the Fiat 500 Electric, which is 3673mm long.
At the 2024 What Car? Car of the Year Awards, we named the MG4 EV as our Small Electric Car of the Year.
As well as being more spacious than key rivals including the Renault Megane, the MG4's upright shape makes it easy for your passengers to get on board. There's space for five carry-on suitcases in the boot, too.
Even entry-level versions of the MG4 are officially capable of covering 218 miles between charges, while Long Range models up that to 281 miles. Even in our real-world range test, the Long Range model managed an impressive 253 miles.
Sealing the win is the fact that the MG4's starting price undercuts almost every other electric car on sale. It's a bargain in every sense.
