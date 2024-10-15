New Mini John Cooper Works Electric revealed with 258bhp

The John Cooper Works Electric comes equipped with a 54.2kWh (total capacity) battery and has an official range of 251 miles. This is practically the same as the standard Cooper SE, which has a slightly smaller 49.2kWh battery and an official range of up to 250 miles, and is more than both the Abarth 500e and MG4 XPower can manage. The Cupra Born can go further still, though.

Like the regular Cooper E, the John Cooper Works Electric has lower, stiffer sports suspension, complete with high-performance grip tyres as standard. While it’s not necessarily a go-kart, the regular Cooper E is still fun to drive along twisty country roads, and John Cooper Works Electric will aim to dial up the experience further.

On the inside, the seats are furnished with synthetic leather, and you get the same knitted fabric across the dashboard that is seen in the Cooper E. A 9.4in circular OLED display in the middle of the dashboard provides infotainment controls. This is the same as what you get in the Cooper E – where we like the responsive touchscreen, but the layout can be confusing, and we’d much prefer physical controls for the air-conditioning.