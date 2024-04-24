New Mini Aceman gets electric power and 253-mile range

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone mirroring are standard, so you can use some of your phone’s apps via the infotainment screen. But in the Countryman, the rectangular layout of the phone mirroring is shoehorned awkwardly into the middle of the screen.

Most of the other controls are located on the screen too – including those for the air-con. Having to touch the screen to change the temperature is more distracting for the driver than operating physical controls, although you can ask the car to do things like this for you via voice control, by saying ‘Hey Mini’.

The screen can also be used for video streaming and gaming, with the latter utilising your phone as a controller. When your phone’s battery is running low, there’s a wireless charging tray for topping it up again.

The Aceman can seat three passengers side by side in the rear seats, whereas the Cooper has seating for only two in the back. The rear seatbacks split and fold in a conventional 60/40 arrangement if you need to extend the carrying capacity of the 300-litre boot, which is slightly larger than the #1’s (273 litres) but smaller than the Avenger’s (355 litres). The #1’s boot can hold just three carry-on suitcases below its parcel shelf (with its sliding rear seats all the way back), versus five in the Avenger.