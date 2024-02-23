What is regenerative braking and how does it work?

Which is the best setting for regenerative braking?

The best regen setting really depends on your driving style and the kind of roads you’re driving on. Some find more aggressive settings a little too intrusive – if you do, try turning down the assistance. In this regard, it’s really a matter of personal preference.

Traffic conditions play an important role in the mode you should select. If you’re driving around town, then using the strongest regen settings can allow you to make relaxed progress – and increase your range – without the need to continually press the brake pedal. On a motorway, it might be better to use one of the weaker settings to allow the car to coast a little more.

Do all electrified cars come with regenerative braking?

Most new electric and hybrid cars come with some form of regenerative braking to help conserve energy. However, you can’t always adjust the strength of it.

So, if you’re looking to buy an electric car, it’s important to check what kind of regen system the car has before you drive it.

Can it improve my range?

Regenerative braking is an effective way of reducing a car’s energy consumption. So, if you’re looking to maximise the range of an electric car, using the strongest setting can help conserve more energy.

Will my brake lights come in when using regenerative braking?

Whether your brake lights will come on depends on how much you’re slowing. If you gently reduce the pressure on the brake pedal, it’s unlikely the lights will come on. But if you remove your foot from the accelerator pedal completely, which will start the active braking forces, then the lights will illuminate.