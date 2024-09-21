What is one-pedal driving and how does it work?

That sensation is more pronounced as you select stronger settings, thus slowing down the car more quickly. In essence, one-pedal driving is simply the strongest setting and provides the same effect as if you were applying the brakes yourself.

As you slow using a one-pedal driving mode, the brake lights will illuminate as they would if you were using the brakes.

One-pedal driving can feel like a novelty at first, but many drivers quickly get used to it, however these systems can be switched off, leaving you to use the car’s regular brakes, just as you would in a combustion-powered car.

In some electric cars, though, such as the Tesla Model Y, you can’t completely switch off the system, so it’s worth testing the modes in any car before you buy.