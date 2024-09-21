What is one-pedal driving and how does it work?
Many electric cars and plug-in hybrids offer one-pedal driving capability. Here, we explain what it means and how it works...
Electric cars are similar to combustion-powered cars in some ways, but very different in others. One key difference is an electric car’s regenerative braking system, which uses the electric motor to harvest back electricity when slowing down to improve efficiency.
At the more extreme end of regenerative braking, we have one-pedal driving. But what is it, what’s it like and how do you drive using it? Let us explain.
What is one-pedal driving?
One-pedal driving is a form of regenerative braking which can quite aggressively slow the car down as you lift off the accelerator pedal, reducing – or completely removing – the need to press the brake pedal.
Most electric cars offer the ability to adjust the strength of the regenerative braking system via a ‘B-mode’ on the gear selector, a drive mode switch or paddles behind the steering wheel. In the softer settings, the car’s braking feels a little like engine braking in a petrol or diesel-powered car, or as if someone is gently applying the brakes as you lift off the accelerator.
That sensation is more pronounced as you select stronger settings, thus slowing down the car more quickly. In essence, one-pedal driving is simply the strongest setting and provides the same effect as if you were applying the brakes yourself.
As you slow using a one-pedal driving mode, the brake lights will illuminate as they would if you were using the brakes.
One-pedal driving can feel like a novelty at first, but many drivers quickly get used to it, however these systems can be switched off, leaving you to use the car’s regular brakes, just as you would in a combustion-powered car.
In some electric cars, though, such as the Tesla Model Y, you can’t completely switch off the system, so it’s worth testing the modes in any car before you buy.
What are the benefits of one-pedal driving?
Once you adjust to the one-pedal driving style, it can be very relaxing, especially around town. This is because you can modulate your speed with just one foot, and it can allow for smooth driving.
Using a one-pedal driving mode via the regenerative braking system can reduce wear on the car’s mechanical brakes too, which means you don’t have to replace the discs and pads as frequently as you would in a combustion-powered car. This can help lower your running costs.
The main purpose of one-pedal driving and regenerative braking is to improve efficiency. So, if the technology is used effectively, it can improve range. This is because the electric motor regains kinetic energy (that would otherwise be lost) during braking and returns it to the car's battery as electricity, so it can be used to drive the wheels.
It’s worth noting it’s important to use one pedal-driving effectively, because it’s easy to slow down too much, meaning you’ll use more energy to speed up. In situations like this, smoothness is key, so you may even want to turn the one-pedal and regenerative braking functions off completely.
Is one-pedal driving exclusive to electric cars?
No. Some – but not all – electric cars and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars offer one-pedal driving capability. This is because both types of car use regenerative braking systems to improve efficiency, with PHEVs only offering one-pedal driving modes when driving on electric power. It’s worth noting that one-pedal driving modes are much less common in PHEV cars.
Even though regular hybrids have regenerative braking systems, you can’t use one-pedal driving, because the electric motor only drives the car at low speeds and for very short distances (the engine is the primary source of power). This is the opposite in a plug-in hybrid, which can drive on electric-only power at low and high speeds and for longer distances, thanks to their punchier motors and bigger batteries.
What are the advantages of one-pedal driving?
-
Improved efficiency which allows for a longer range
-
Reduced wear on brake pads and discs, which lowers running costs
-
Less brake dust released into the air
-
It can allow for easier and smoother driving
What are the disadvantages of one-pedal driving?
-
When driving in stronger regenerative braking settings, lifting off the accelerator can cause the car to slow when you don’t want it to, therefore reducing efficiency
-
It can take getting used to
-
Some cars offer minimal regenerative braking adjustment