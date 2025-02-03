2025 Tesla Model Y gets more range and tech

On sale March | Price from £60,990

What do the movie Avatar, The Bible and the Tesla Model Y have in common? Well, at one time or another, they’ve all taken the title of ‘best-selling’. And in the case of the Model Y, it was the world’s best-selling car in 2023 – before slipping into second place last year. That’s got to have annoyed the Teslarati, which is perhaps why the American brand has responded with this: the updated Tesla Model Y.

The new car looks suitably 22nd-century, with its lower front bumper split by a light bar which stretches the full width of the car. There are also new front air ducts designed to channel air around the car, while a second light bar features at the rear. Speaking of the rear, Tesla says it has redesigned the tailgate, spoiler and rear bumper to maximise efficiency and increase stability at higher speeds. Speaking of efficiency, new 19in alloy wheels are said to be the most efficient Tesla has ever made.