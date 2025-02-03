2025 Tesla Model Y gets more range and tech
The Model Y is one of the world's best-selling cars, and is about to get even more appealing thanks to a raft of mid-life updates...
On sale March | Price from £60,990
What do the movie Avatar, The Bible and the Tesla Model Y have in common? Well, at one time or another, they’ve all taken the title of ‘best-selling’. And in the case of the Model Y, it was the world’s best-selling car in 2023 – before slipping into second place last year. That’s got to have annoyed the Teslarati, which is perhaps why the American brand has responded with this: the updated Tesla Model Y.
The new car looks suitably 22nd-century, with its lower front bumper split by a light bar which stretches the full width of the car. There are also new front air ducts designed to channel air around the car, while a second light bar features at the rear. Speaking of the rear, Tesla says it has redesigned the tailgate, spoiler and rear bumper to maximise efficiency and increase stability at higher speeds. Speaking of efficiency, new 19in alloy wheels are said to be the most efficient Tesla has ever made.
New Tesla Model Y video preview
Tesla has also made the car’s body stiffer, and fitted redesigned suspension. We hope those elements go some way to improving the Model Y’s handling, because rival electric SUVs, including the Genesis GV60, Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq all offer a better balance of ride comfort and agile handling.
At launch only one version of the new Model Y will be offered. That’s the Long Range AWD, which has an official range of up to 353 miles – an increase of 22 miles over the old car in like-for-like form. It should be quick, too, with the 0-62mph sprint taking 4.3sec – more than half a second quicker than before.
One of our criticisms of the current Model Y is that it’s not especially quiet, and Tesla has responded by fitting the latest Model Y with acoustic glass and extra sound dampening materials. That new glass also does a better job of reflecting the sun’s heat, helping the car to stay cool in summer temperatures.
Elsewhere inside, you’ll find new front seats which are ventilated as well as heated, and a redesigned centre console with extra storage. Tesla’s 15.4in infotainment touchscreen remains in place and controls almost every function, and despite some of its smaller icons taking time to get used to, we’ve found that it’s quick to respond to your inputs. It’s also packed with features, allowing you to stream videos or play games at your leisure. In the latest Model Y, the kids can get in on the fun too, because there’s a new 8.0in screen for rear passengers, offering many of the same streaming features as the main infotainment screen, as well as climate controls.
There’s no change to the space available inside the Model Y, which means it should be capable of carrying the same 10 carry-on suitcases split between its front and rear boots as the current car – and that’s more than you can get into the Audi Q4 e-tron or Kia EV6. Elsewhere, the EV6 or Volkswagen ID Buzz are both more comfortable for rear-seat passengers over long trips. And despite a seven-seat version of the current Model Y having just been announced, there are no plans to offer those on the new car.
Tesla’s suite of self-driving tech has also been upgraded, with a new front-facing camera helping the on-board systems to better recognise what’s in front of you.
As before, a maximum charging speed of 250kW means that topping up the Model Y’s battery should be a quick affair – especially if you’re using one of the brand’s super-fast Supercharger stations. And
Prices start from £60,990 – a £9000 price increase over the old car in Long Range AWD form, and while that means the Model Y will start out as an expensive option among rival electric SUVs, the word is that cheaper variants will follow soon.
Read more: New cars coming soon >>
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here