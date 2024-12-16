Britain's most reliable cars 2024 (plus the ones that'll let you down)

Also propping up the bottom of the chart are Alfa Romeo and Vauxhall. Many Giulia and Stelvio owners said their cars had spent lengthy stints in workshops, and the Giulia could also be costly to repair.

Vauxhall’s Corsa Electric and Mokka Electric were its lowest scorers; both were in the bottom three in their respective classes.

Which cars cost the most (and the least) to repair?

While 82% of the cars in our survey had their faults fixed for free, the flipside is that 3% of car owners were left facing bills that exceeded £1500 for each issue. When it comes to costly repairs, the current Nissan Juke stands out, with 52% of faulty cars costing their owners more than £1500 to repair.

The latest Porsche Cayenne can also be a costly car to live with; 40% of owners had to fund repairs costing more than £1500. And although the Jaguar F-Type and Peugeot 208 don’t have much in common, both models left 33% of owners with bills that topped £1500 per fault.

At the other end of the scale, Audi pleased owners of Q2, Q3, Q4 e-tron and Q5 models by fixing 100% of their faults for free. Overall, though, the brand paid for only 79% of repairs.

Are petrol, diesel, electric or hybrid cars most reliable?

In spite of their complex engine and motor combinations, hybrids and plug-in hybrids are the least likely type of car to go wrong . Only 19% of cars with this power set-up had a glitch. Petrol cars are the next best bet if you’re after a dependable motor, with a fault rate of 22%.