Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable petrol cars

Petrol cars may be phased out in just over a decade with the 2035 ban on non-electric models, but they’re still a great choice for many motorists. Many of the latest models are kitted out with clever technology, such as mild hybrid systems, that improve economy and enhance performance. This means petrol cars can be almost as frugal on fuel as their diesel counterparts.

A petrol model is also a good choice if you want a dependable vehicle. According to our survey, only 20% of petrol cars suffered a fault in the past 24 months, that’s 6% lower than the fault rate for diesel and pure electric models. This means that many petrol cars cost less in repair bills than their diesel siblings, and they spend less time in the garage getting fixed.

How the research was carried out