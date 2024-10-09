Volkswagen Tayron: seven seats and hybrid power for Kodiaq rival

There’s also a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid tech to help reduce fuel bills, although if it shares the same characteristics with the Skoda Kodiaq, it will need to be worked quite hard, especially with seven occupants on board.

The Tayron’s mainstays are likely to be the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, of which there are two of each. They’re also shared with the Kodiaq, and are smooth and punchy, although official economy figures are yet to be confirmed. Both are capable of towing 2500kg – more than the Nissan X-Trail e-Power 213 e-4orce, but only 200kg less than a BMW X5 xDrive50e and four-wheel drive models can be fitted with a stability-improving Trailer driving mode. Inside there’s a 10.25in instrument screen and a 12.9in central infotainment screen – which can be increased to 15.0in as an option. The system is shared across a number of VW models, including the Volkswagen ID 7, and is reasonably responsive, although can be a little clunky in use. It is feature-packed, though, with voice control, ChatGPT AI integration and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.