What is the luxury car tax supplement? Expensive car VED explained

If you’ve bought a new car in the past few years, you might be familiar with the term ‘luxury car tax’, or as it’s more formally known, the expensive car Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) supplement. But it’s not always obvious what this tax refers to and what it means for car buyers — so we’ve rounded up everything you need to know.

Introduced by the Government in April 2017, the expensive car supplement is an additional fee levied on cars that cost more than £40,000 new. It’s part of the VED, or ‘road tax’, that car owners pay annually. Currently, electric cars are exempt from the £190 flat rate (£195 after 1 April 2025) that most newer cars pay each year. However, this is set to change from 1 April when hybrid and electric car owners will have to pay the same rate as drivers of petrol and diesel cars.