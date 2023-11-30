Best used luxury cars for £25,000

If what you desire in a saloon car is a sumptuous interior with plenty of space to lounge, as well as a soft and cosseting ride, all the performance and technology that money can buy and the sort of refinement that makes it possible to cross a continent in one day without reaching for the headache tablets, then what you need is a luxury car.

The trouble with most of them is that they cost an awful lot of money, but, if you wait for them to age a little, the very best of them can come within your reach for the price of a new family SUV.

Here we’ve found ten of the very best luxury saloon cars each up for less than £25,000. The very best one? Well, in our book that's the 2017-2023 BMW 5 Series. But take a look at the other cars we’ve picked and see if one of them can also tempt you into a life of luxury.