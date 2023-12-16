Best family SUVs 2023

To be the best family SUV overall is a very tall order, and every car on our list must be practical, comfortable and efficient. But the Kia Sportage beats them all by being the most complete package of the lot.

It’s comfortable and good to drive, with a settled ride and precise steering. Although there’s no fully-electric version, most petrol engines come with some kind of hybrid assistance, be that mild, full or plug-in. Indeed it’s that plug-in hybrid version that will be of particular interest to company car drivers. There’s even the option of four-wheel drive on top-spec models

Inside, the Sportage feels solidly built and plush where it matters, while it has the lofty driving position that so many SUV buyers seek.

The Sportage is also outstanding when it comes to practicality, with generous space for five people and a boot capable of swallowing an impressive eight carry-on suitcases. As a bonus, you get lots of kit for your money. Highlights of our favourite 3 trim include electrically adjustable, heated front seats and keyless entry.

Entry-level models undercut the Honda ZR-V and Mazda CX-5 on price, and that rounded set of abilities means it’ll be worth more than the Hyundai Tucson when you come to sell.

