2025 Audi Q5 gets clever new tech and passenger infotainment

The engine range kicks off with a 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine and is available with front or rear-wheel drive. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is related to those found in the current Audi Q5 and Volkswagen Tiguan, amongst other models, and is four-wheel drive only. The sporty Audi SQ5 will, once again, top the range, featuring a 362bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. A seven-speed automatic gearbox is fitted as standard to all models, but no economy or performance figures have yet been announced.

Regular Q5 models have suspension tuned for comfort, and steering designed to be more precise at low and high speeds alike. The SQ5 has firmer suspension which can soften when riding over particularly bumpy surfaces, such as cobblestones. Optional air suspension will allow drivers to configure the setup to suit their own tastes.

The clever exterior lighting is carried over from the Q6 e-tron, and allows the driver to configure patterns in the front and rear lights. The rear lights can even display symbols to warm following motorists of upcoming dangers. There’s similar smart lighting inside, which can show when the vehicle is locked or unlocked.