What is a car platform – and is it the same as a car chassis?
You might not realise it, but it’s likely your car shares a platform and a large number of components with other models. Here, we explain what a platform is and how it can impact you...
Homogenisation is common in the car business because building new models is both extremely expensive and complex. It’s also why many new car companies struggle to lift off the ground. That is, unless you have the backing of a billionaire (yes, we’re looking at you, Mr Musk).
To help speed up the development process and reduce costs, an increasing number of car companies now develop what is commonly referred to as a platform. A platform is slightly different to a chassis, so allow us to go through the details and explain the key differences.
What is a platform?
A platform is a term that refers to a shared set of components that are used to streamline the design, engineering and manufacturing process of a car. It may be shared by many models from a single car maker – or even by multiple brands.
This means cars based on the same platform will often share the same basic front and rear axle, suspension, engine type and steering systems. Even infotainment systems and other electrical systems supporting safety or connectivity technologies can be shared. Of course, these elements can be engineered to suit the type of car they’re applied to (for example, the suspension set-up can be tightened for sport cars).
You could think of a platform as a huge toolkit that gives the possibility of stretching the size of vehicles to vary the length, width and even height of models. And crucially for car makers, many body styles can be based on the same platform, which goes some way to explaining the rise of the SUV.
At What Car?, we always refer to a platform as underpinnings, because these components are unseen and it allows for an easier understanding of the term. However, you’re more likely to encounter manufacturers using the term platform or architecture instead.
What are the advantages of using platforms?
The main benefit of using a platform is that it allows for greater economies of scale, which ultimately reduces costs for the consumer and maximises profit for the manufacturer. For example, cars that share platforms can be built on the same production facility, which means the production process can be quicker.
Developing a bespoke platform for one car is rare on everyday cars, such as a family SUV, but it’s more common on exotic models, such as high-performance cars, because of their expensive development cost and ultimately higher price. The Aston Martin DBX, for example, is built on a bespoke platform.
What are the disadvantages of using car platforms?
The main disadvantage of using a platform is that a car might be less optimised for its specific purpose, because it needs to cater for a variety of different cars. There’s also the risk of cars feeling and driving in a similar way, and some buyers may baulk at the prospect of an expensive car with an upmarket badge sharing more humble componentry.
Which cars share platforms?
Most car companies have a platform they have developed for their own use. An example of this is the Volkswagen Group, which pioneered the use of “scalable platforms” with its MQB platform for almost every combustion-powered car in the group.
Cars that use the Volkswagen MQB platform include:
You can also add the Ford Tourneo Courier MPV (and even the Transit Connect van) to that list, because Ford has a platform-sharing agreement with Volkswagen meaning both are closely related to the Volkswagen Caddy.
You may have noticed the cars listed above are all different sizes. That’s because platforms are scalable, which means they can be adapted to fit a variety of different parts of the new-car market, but still retain a similar design and manufacturing process.
Volkswagen Group has also developed a bespoke platform for its electric cars, called MEB. This can bring benefits to packaging, which means the car can better fit the electrical components (such as the motor and battery) into the structure compared with a platform designed for both combustion and electric power.
Cars that use the Volkswagen Group MEB platform include:
Audi Q4 e-tron/Q4 Sportback e-tron
Because of Ford’s agreement with Volkswagen, the MEB platform also underpins the Ford Capri and Ford Explorer electric cars.
Some car platforms are designed for use in both combustion and electric cars, such as the Stellantis Group’s CMP (Common Modular Platform), which is also known as the e-CMP platform for its electric models.
This method is more cost-effective than developing a bespoke electric car platform, like MEB, but it does mean the cars may be slightly compromised. For example, an electric car might have a hump in the floor designed for gearbox and exhaust components in an equivalent petrol-powered car, or electric models may have reduced boot space due to the location of the battery.
Cars that use the CMP and e-CMP platforms include:
Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica
Fiat 600
What is the difference between a platform and a chassis?
Unlike a platform, which doesn’t refer to a specific part of the car, a chassis refers to the load-bearing structure of the vehicle. The components for the engine, steering, suspension, and braking systems are then connected to this structure.
There are different types of chassis set-ups that manufacturers use, because each can have an impact on vehicle performance.
What is a monocoque chassis?
Most cars designed for the road use a ‘monocoque’ or ‘unibody’ chassis, where the body and the frame are combined to form one structure.
Advantages:
- Stiff structure, which improves crash protection and handling
- Space efficient
- Lightweight
- Easy to produce
Disadvantages:
- Not particularly flexible for off-road use
- Expensive to repair
What is a body-on-frame chassis?
Some older and more off-road focused cars, such as the Jeep Wrangler, use what is called a ‘body-on-frame’ or ‘ladder frame’ chassis, where the frame is the main load-bearing structure and the car’s body is fixed on top.
Advantages:
- Good flexibility for off-road use
- High strength frame, which is good for towing
- Cheaper to produce than a monocoque chassis
- Easy to repair
Disadvantages:
- Heavy weight, which affects performance and efficiency
- Not as stiff as a monocoque, which can impact crash protection and handling
- Not very space efficient
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here