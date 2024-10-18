What is a car platform – and is it the same as a car chassis?

You could think of a platform as a huge toolkit that gives the possibility of stretching the size of vehicles to vary the length, width and even height of models. And crucially for car makers, many body styles can be based on the same platform, which goes some way to explaining the rise of the SUV.

At What Car?, we always refer to a platform as underpinnings, because these components are unseen and it allows for an easier understanding of the term. However, you’re more likely to encounter manufacturers using the term platform or architecture instead.

What are the advantages of using platforms?

The main benefit of using a platform is that it allows for greater economies of scale, which ultimately reduces costs for the consumer and maximises profit for the manufacturer. For example, cars that share platforms can be built on the same production facility, which means the production process can be quicker.