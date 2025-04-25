Deal of the Day: Save more than £10,000 on a new Seat Ateca

Our pick of the range is the more powerful 1.5-litre engine, as it offers smooth acceleration and comes with the option of a seven-speed automatic gearbox. In FR guise, it gets a sporty look both inside and out, with privacy glass, suede seat trim and ambient lighting – and a saving of £9935 is nothing to be sniffed at.

Stepping up to FR Sport trim gets you some 19in alloy wheels, leather upholstery and a powered tailgate. With the optional automatic gearbox, that version is available with the biggest discount of £10,925.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Seat Ateca deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.

