Deal of the Day: Save more than £10,000 on a new Seat Ateca
The Seat Ateca is a practical and fun small SUV, and you could save more than £10,000 on a new one...
At its launch in 2016, the Seat Ateca marked a new era for the Spanish firm as its first ever SUV – and it’s a pretty good one at that, offering great driveability and a well-equipped, spacious interior.
If that sounds like the ideal car for you, then you might be pleased to know that you can save thousands on one through our free online New Car Deals service.
- Save £8550 on a new Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO SE Technology
- Save £9935 on a new Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO FR DSG
The Ateca comes with a choice of either a 114bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine or a 148bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. The entry-level option comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, and should be ideal for pootling around town. With our New Car Deals listings, you can save up to £7130 when you opt for mid-spec SE Technology trim, which comes with 18in alloy wheels and a larger 9.2in infotainment screen.
Our pick of the range is the more powerful 1.5-litre engine, as it offers smooth acceleration and comes with the option of a seven-speed automatic gearbox. In FR guise, it gets a sporty look both inside and out, with privacy glass, suede seat trim and ambient lighting – and a saving of £9935 is nothing to be sniffed at.
Stepping up to FR Sport trim gets you some 19in alloy wheels, leather upholstery and a powered tailgate. With the optional automatic gearbox, that version is available with the biggest discount of £10,925.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Seat Ateca deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
