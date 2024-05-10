Deal of the Day: Save more than £7000 on a new Seat Ateca

When it first launched in 2016, the Seat Ateca was one of the best SUVs on the market, despite it being the brand’s first foray into the class. Eight years – plus a mid-life refresh – later, it remains a highly competitive small SUV, offering buyers a slightly sportier alternative to the closely related Skoda Karoq.

Sure, most versions of the Karoq undercut an equivalent Ateca when it comes to list price, but the exclusive offers available through our New Car Deals service turn that trend on its head. You can currently save more than £3500 across the Ateca range, with discounts rising to as much as £4156 on top-spec cars.