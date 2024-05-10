Deal of the Day: Save more than £7000 on a new Seat Ateca
The Seat Ateca small SUV is great to drive and spacious inside, and combining our exclusive deals with Seat's own discount, it's our Deal of the Day for 10 May...
When it first launched in 2016, the Seat Ateca was one of the best SUVs on the market, despite it being the brand’s first foray into the class. Eight years – plus a mid-life refresh – later, it remains a highly competitive small SUV, offering buyers a slightly sportier alternative to the closely related Skoda Karoq.
Sure, most versions of the Karoq undercut an equivalent Ateca when it comes to list price, but the exclusive offers available through our New Car Deals service turn that trend on its head. You can currently save more than £3500 across the Ateca range, with discounts rising to as much as £4156 on top-spec cars.
- Save up to £3900 on a new Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO SE
- Save up to £4156 on a new Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO Xperience Lux
And that’s not all; Seat is currently offering a £3000 deposit contribution to buyers using PCP finance, meaning you can save a total of £7156 on your new Ateca.
The Ateca is one of the best-handling small SUVs out there (though the Ford Puma is even more fun on a twisty road); body lean is kept to a minimum around corners, and the steering is precise and well-weighted.
The trade-off for such sharp handling is a firm ride, but the Ateca is far from uncomfortable – especially if you avoid the larger 19in wheels that come with FR Sport and Xperience Lux trims.
As for engines, the 148bhp 1.5 TSI EVO turbocharged petrol is the one to go for. It has more low-end grunt than the equivalent engine in a Nissan Qashqai, although the Ateca's engine isn't quite as hushed as the Nissan’s when you’re accelerating hard.
Of course, a small SUV has to offer much more than just driving fun to make a smart buy, and the Ateca delivers. It’s very roomy, giving some family SUVs a run for their money for interior and boot space, and even entry-level versions of the Ateca come very well equipped.
Kicking off the range is SE – the cheapest trim, and the one which represents the best value for money. Standard kit includes cruise control, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and an 8.3in touchscreen infotainment system. And, with our Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO SE deal, you can save £3900 on our pick of the Ateca lineup, a figure that grows to £6900 once Seat's contributions are factored in.
However, there are even more toys on offer if you do choose to upgrade. The biggest Target Price cash discount – of £4156 – comes with our Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO Xperience Lux deal. This top-of-the-range version gets privacy glass, adaptive cruise control, leather sports seats, an electric tailgate, a 360-degree parking camera and more.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Seat Ateca deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
