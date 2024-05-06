Deal of the Day: Buy a new Nissan Qashqai for £238 per month
As one of the UK’s best-selling family SUVs, you’d expect the Nissan Qashqai to be good – and it is. It’s also our Deal of the Day for 6 May...
The Nissan Qashqai was one of the early models responsible for kickstarting the family SUV trend, and it’s been among the most popular ever since. So, what’s the secret to its sales success?
For starters, it’s got a smart interior for the price, and offers a fantastic driving position. Plus, Nissan has continually updated the Qashqai over the years, to make sure it remains competitive. Indeed, a Nissan Qashqai facelift is on its way this summer – which is why our dealers are currently offering big discounts on the current car through our free online New Car Deals service.
- Buy a new Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH Acenta Premium for £238 per month
- Buy a new Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH N-Connecta for £262 per month
- Save £4301 on a new Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH 158 Tekna+
As the driver, it’s easy to get comfy – there’s a wide range of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel, and manual lumbar adjustment comes as standard with all trims apart from entry-level Visia.
Interior quality is a cut above many mainstream rivals’, too. It feels really well screwed together, and (with the exception of the Mazda CX-30 and Peugeot 3008) you won’t find something more upmarket for this kind of money. If you’re after something properly plush, though, you can currently save more than £4000 on a new Audi Q5 with Friday’s Deal of the Day.
So, if the Nissan Qashqai has made it to the top of your family SUV shortlist, you’ll be wanting to know how much you can save. Here’s the lowdown…
You can actually save money by stepping up from entry-level Visia trim, thanks to our Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH Acenta Premium deal. With this exclusive offer, you can put a brand-new Qashqai on your driveway for £238 per month (compared with £334 for a Visia trim car), thanks in part to a £3089 cash discount. That's for a four-year, 32,000-mile PCP contract with a 15% deposit.
Our Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH N-Connecta deal, meanwhile, means you can get your hands on our pick of the Qashqai range for £262 per month. N-Connecta trim adds a larger 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system, sat-nav, 18in alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera and more.
The biggest cash Target Price discount – of £4301 – is available on a Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH 158 Tekna+. This deal gets you a more powerful variant of the 1.3-litre mild hybrid engine found in the other two cars, plus such niceties as massaging front seats and a punchy, 10-speaker stereo.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Qashqai deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Nissan Qashqai deals
- View our Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH Acenta Premium deal
- View our Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH N-Connecta deal
- View our Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH 158 Tekna+ deal
