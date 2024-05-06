Deal of the Day: Buy a new Nissan Qashqai for £238 per month

Interior quality is a cut above many mainstream rivals’, too. It feels really well screwed together, and (with the exception of the Mazda CX-30 and Peugeot 3008) you won’t find something more upmarket for this kind of money. If you’re after something properly plush, though, you can currently save more than £4000 on a new Audi Q5 with Friday’s Deal of the Day.

So, if the Nissan Qashqai has made it to the top of your family SUV shortlist, you’ll be wanting to know how much you can save. Here’s the lowdown…

You can actually save money by stepping up from entry-level Visia trim, thanks to our Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH Acenta Premium deal. With this exclusive offer, you can put a brand-new Qashqai on your driveway for £238 per month (compared with £334 for a Visia trim car), thanks in part to a £3089 cash discount. That's for a four-year, 32,000-mile PCP contract with a 15% deposit.