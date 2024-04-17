Nissan Qashqai facelift revealed: family SUV gets bold new look

You won’t struggle to tell the facelifted Qashqai apart from the current car. Gone are the angular front-end design flourishes and flashes of chrome detailing which adorn today’s Qashqai, to be replaced by a more bulbous front end with a large grille inspired by the scales of traditional Japanese armour, razor-thin LED light strips and a high bonnet line.

Changes to the Qashqai’s sides and rear are less radical, but include a redesigned rear bumper, new lights with dynamic indicators, and new gloss black trim underneath the doors and wheel arches on high-end models.

Depending on which specification you choose, alloy wheel sizes range from 18-20in, while the Qashqai’s colour palette has expanded with new paint choices. Five of those colours are available in two-tone form, with a black roof contrasting with the rest of the car.

It’s all change inside the Qashqai, too, with the centrepiece of this facelifted car being a new Google-powered infotainment system shown on a lower and wider infotainment screen. We’ve been critical of the current Qashqai’s setup, because low-end trims feature a system which looks very basic by modern standards, and rivals offer both more features and faster responses. In the Kia Sportage, for example, the 12.3in screen you get on anything other than entry level cars is quick to respond and looks swish, while the Mazda CX-5 gets extra points for usability thanks to its rotary controller, which makes its system easier to use on the move.