Real MPG: The most economical cars revealed

Filling up with fuel is an expensive business right now, so if you're thinking of changing your car, there's a good chance that getting something more efficient is a high priority.

The trouble is the official government fuel economy figures you'll see printed in sales brochures are often misleading, proving impossible to match in real-world conditions.

That's why we carry out our own Real MPG tests, which show what's achievable if you’re driving gently and sticking to speed limits, but aren’t resorting to any unrealistically slow acceleration or special 'hypermiling' techniques.

Here we're taking a look at the 10 most efficient cars we've ever tested, but if you're looking for the single most economical car we've ever tested, it's the Toyota Yaris Cross.

Read on to find out how we calculate your car's Real MPG, and see more of the cars which performed well in our tests.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

Our Real MPG tests take place in laboratory conditions on a rolling road to ensure that variables such as weather and traffic do not affect the results. This guarantees that our tests are repeatable. However, the cycle is based on a real-world route.

To ensure accuracy, we weigh every test car and check its tyres are correctly inflated before we begin. We then fit an exhaust connection to measure emissions.

The car's climate control is set to 21 degrees, or the midway point if it has manual air conditioning, with the fan speed set to its lowest setting. Additionally, we switch off all electrical equipment, including the headlights, heated seats, and stereo.

During the test, we monitor the car's tailpipe emissions every second. The Real MPG results displayed in this story are based on the average reading.