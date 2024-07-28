Deal of the Day: Save more than £2000 on a new Skoda Octavia
The Skoda Octavia is a spacious and comfortable family hatchback, and is our Deal of the Day for 29 July...
For the last 20 years, we’ve been consistently impressed by the Skoda Octavia; each generation has offered the family-friendly combination of impressive practicality and a cosseting ride, for a reasonable price.
This latest version upholds that reputation – it’s one of the best family cars you can buy and, although it’s only been on sale for a few months, you can already save thousands on one through our free online New Car Deals service.
- Save £1600 on a new Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI SE Technology
- Save £1791 on a new Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI 150 SE L
- Save £1878 on a new Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE L
- Save £2013 on a new Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI 150 DSG First Edition
The entry-level offering in the range is the Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI SE Technology. Under the bonnet there’s a 114bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, and standard equipment includes heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and cruise control. If that sounds like all the car you’ll need, you’ll be pleased to know that you can put one on your driveway for as little as £264 per month on a four-year PCP finance deal.
However, if you can, we’d highly recommend stepping up to a Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI 150 SE L. This gets a more powerful, 148bhp petrol engine, which feels much more sprightly than the lower-powered version. SE L trim comes as standard with this engine, and adds rear privacy glass, ambient lighting, keyless entry, a heated windscreen and adaptive cruise control. You can currently save £1791 on our favourite version of the Octavia when you buy through What Car?.
If you want an Octavia with an automatic gearbox, then our Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE L deal might be the offer for you. This pairs our favourite engine and trim with a seven-speed DSG gearbox, which also adds mild-hybrid technology to help improve efficiency around town.
The biggest Target Price discount, of £2013, is available with our Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI 150 DSG First Edition deal. This special-edition variant is fitted with the more powerful of two 2.0-litre diesel engines, which offers the most flexible performance of every engine we’ve tested in the current car so far.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Skoda Octavia deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
