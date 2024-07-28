Deal of the Day: Save more than £2000 on a new Skoda Octavia

However, if you can, we’d highly recommend stepping up to a Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI 150 SE L. This gets a more powerful, 148bhp petrol engine, which feels much more sprightly than the lower-powered version. SE L trim comes as standard with this engine, and adds rear privacy glass, ambient lighting, keyless entry, a heated windscreen and adaptive cruise control. You can currently save £1791 on our favourite version of the Octavia when you buy through What Car?.

If you want an Octavia with an automatic gearbox, then our Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE L deal might be the offer for you. This pairs our favourite engine and trim with a seven-speed DSG gearbox, which also adds mild-hybrid technology to help improve efficiency around town.

The biggest Target Price discount, of £2013, is available with our Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI 150 DSG First Edition deal. This special-edition variant is fitted with the more powerful of two 2.0-litre diesel engines, which offers the most flexible performance of every engine we’ve tested in the current car so far.