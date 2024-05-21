Skoda Octavia: 5 reasons it’s a 5-star family car

#1 Plush well-equipped cabin

Any five-star family car must offer a cabin that is, above all, a nice place to be, and that’s exactly where the Skoda Octavia earned its first haul of points from What Car?’s discerning road testers, who praised its driving position, advanced tech and overall quality.

“The steering wheel in the Skoda Octavia has plenty of reach and rake adjustment and the seat has a good range of movement, so finding an ideal driving position is easy,” What Car? said. “All Skoda Octavias have adjustable lumbar support to help fend off back pain on long journeys, too. Another standard feature is an easy to read digital instrument display that takes the place of conventional analogue dials. A fully configurable instrument cluster is standard from SE Technology trim, while a head-up display that projects your speed and other information onto the windscreen is on the options list of SE L and above.”

What Car? also commented positively on how easy the technology is to use when on the move. “Helpfully, Skoda has positioned the infotainment touchscreen in the Skoda Octavia high on the dashboard so you don’t have to take your eyes far from the road to see it. All models come with a 10.0in touchscreen, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, and a DAB radio.

“The system’s graphics look sharp and sophisticated, with large virtual buttons that are relatively easy to use while you’re driving. What’s more, the screen is far more responsive than the one in the Toyota Corolla. You get five USB-C ports in your Skoda Octavia as standard: two in a handy cubby in front of the gearlever, another two for rear-seat passengers and another up by the rear-view mirror (to power a dashcam).”