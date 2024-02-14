2024 Skoda Octavia receives AI infotainment system

Before long, the Octavia will include ChatGPT artificial intelligence, so you’ll be able to ask your car just about any question you like, from what the weather’s like at your destination to something that’ll help with your children’s homework. Last month, Peugeot announced its own AI integration, which is expected to work in a similar way. Elsewhere, the Octavia’s USB charging ports – of which there are up to five – can now top up your devices faster, while dual-zone climate control has become standard across the range.

As before, both the Octavia’s 1.5-litre petrol engines – available with 114bhp and 148bhp respectively – can be had as mild hybrids that employ gentle electrical assistance to help improve fuel economy. Or, if you’re looking for more power, there’s also a 2.0-litre petrol engine. This is available in 201bhp form with four-wheel drive, or in 261bhp guise in the sporty Skoda Octavia vRS. High-mileage drivers might want to consider the 2.0-litre diesel, available in 114bhp or 148bhp forms. Gearbox options across the range are a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic. These updates are also reflected in the Octavia Estate, which remains one of the most practical options in the class. Indeed, we managed to fit nine carry-on suitcases into the boot – only two shy of the more expensive Skoda Superb Estate.

Prices for the updated Octavia hatchback should start from around £27,000, making it significantly cheaper than both the Civic and Corolla – although those cars have the benefit of being full hybrids, so are even cheaper to run. The Octavia Estate, meanwhile, will be priced from around £28,000.