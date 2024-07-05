Deal of the Day: Save more than £1500 on a new Skoda Scala

However, if it’s value you’re looking for (this is, after all, what the Scala does best), we reckon the Skoda Scala 1.0 TSI 116 SE is the sweet spot.

Entry-level SE trim gives you the essentials, including 16in alloys, cruise control, dual-zone air conditioning, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob, automatic lights and automatic wipers. This version is also easy to drive, thanks to predictable accelerator, brake and clutch actions, and the 114bhp petrol engine brings a welcome boost in performance over the entry-level 94bhp variant.

No matter which version of the Scala you get, it’ll come with Skoda's 'Simply Clever' features, which include an umbrella stowed away in a compartment in the driver's door, a cap for the screen-wash bottle that unfolds and turns into a funnel and an ice scraper/tyre tread depth gauge inside the fuel filler cap.