Deal of the Day: Save more than £1500 on a new Skoda Scala
One of the most affordable family cars on the market, the Skoda Scala represents even better value when you factor in our Deal of the Day for 5 July...
The Skoda Scala may be relatively inexpensive, but it feels (thanks to a mid-life facelift) far from cheap inside; it’s also pretty spacious, especially in the rear, and pleasant to drive. All things considered, it’s one of the best family cars you can buy.
If this great family hatchback sounds like the new car for you, we’ve got some good news. You can currently save more than £1500 across the Scala range when you buy through our free online New Car Deals service, with discounts rising to £1905 – for a range-topping Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI 150 DSG Monte Carlo.
- Save £1554 on a new Skoda Scala 1.0 TSI 116 SE
- Save £1905 on a new Skoda Scala 1.5 TSI 150 DSG Monte Carlo
This top-spec version of the Scala gets the longest list of goodies; highlights include sports front seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof. Monte Carlo trim also adds sportier exterior styling and 18in alloy wheels. The 1.5 TSI petrol engine is the most powerful in the range – it can officially propel the Scala from 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds – which should prove particularly useful if you plan to frequently fill your Scala to the brim with people and luggage.
However, if it’s value you’re looking for (this is, after all, what the Scala does best), we reckon the Skoda Scala 1.0 TSI 116 SE is the sweet spot.
Entry-level SE trim gives you the essentials, including 16in alloys, cruise control, dual-zone air conditioning, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob, automatic lights and automatic wipers. This version is also easy to drive, thanks to predictable accelerator, brake and clutch actions, and the 114bhp petrol engine brings a welcome boost in performance over the entry-level 94bhp variant.
No matter which version of the Scala you get, it’ll come with Skoda's 'Simply Clever' features, which include an umbrella stowed away in a compartment in the driver's door, a cap for the screen-wash bottle that unfolds and turns into a funnel and an ice scraper/tyre tread depth gauge inside the fuel filler cap.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Skoda Scala deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
