Best screenwash 2024

How do you choose your screenwash? Chances are, like most people, you only realise you need some when your car's washer bottle is empty, at which point you pop down to the shops or the local petrol station and buy whatever’s on the forecourt.

However, it does make sense to think a little more carefully about your screenwash choice – you see, not all screenwash is made equal.

It has two basic functions: firstly, and most obviously, to aid in the cleaning of your screen by lifting dirt away from it as the wipers sweep. But the second is to keep your washer fluid from freezing in the depths of winter.