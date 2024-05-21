Skoda Scala: why it’s a 5-star family hatchback

#1 Great behind the wheel

It all starts where it matters most: the driver’s seat. What Car? has given the Skoda Scala a four-star rating for its driving position and dashboard – with particular praise for a marked leap in quality over the previous model, its ample front space and its intuitive infotainment system.

“The interior of the Skoda Scala has taken a step forward and feels well screwed together,” What Car? said. “Hard, scratchy plastics have been replaced with soft-touch materials and recycled fabrics, while the ‘Lodge’ interior that comes with SE L trim and up offers an even nicer mix of materials. The Skoda Scala now looks sharper and plusher than before, with an interior comparable to that of a Ford Focus or Vauxhall Astra.”

In addition, the Skoda Scala features a wealth of tech that is – crucially – easy to use. “The Skoda Scala's infotainment is one of the better systems in the family car class,” What Car? said. “All versions of the Skoda Scala come with a high-definition touchscreen display, measuring 8.25in on the SE trim and 9.2in on others. If you go for the entry-level SE trim, there’s a crisp 8.0in digital driver’s display behind the steering wheel, but it’s the 10in Virtual Cockpit that steals the show. Fitted as standard on all other trim levels, it’s superb and features crisp graphics and plenty of configurability.

“Skoda has sensibly decided to keep traditional buttons and knobs for the climate controls. That makes them a breeze to operate while you're driving, and it's refreshing in a world where more and more rivals are loading such routine adjustments into their infotainment systems. DAB radio, Bluetooth and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring are all standard, letting you run sat-nav apps and play music from your mobile.”