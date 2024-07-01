Deal of the Day: Save more than £3000 on a new BMW X1
The BMW X1 is a premium spacious family SUV with a wide range of engine options, and is our Deal of the Day for 1 July...
Over 15 years and three generations, the BMW X1 has become one of the most popular premium family SUVs around, finding its way onto thousands of driveways across the UK.
And, if you fancy getting an X1 of your own, our free online New Car Deals service is the place to go. You can currently save more than £1900 across the range, or up to £3040 on a top-spec X1 plug-in hybrid (PHEV), when you buy through our network of trusted dealers.
- Save £1972 on a new BMW X1 sDrive 20i MHT Sport
- Save £2267 on a new BMW X1 xDrive 23i MHT xLine
- Save £3040 on a new BMW X1 xDrive 30e M Sport (Tech/Pro Pack)
Indeed, even the Target Price discount for a BMW X1 sDrive 20i MHT Sport – already the most affordable version of the X1 – is £1972. Standard equipment includes cruise control, all-round parking sensors and a reversing camera, while the entry-level sDrive20i petrol mild hybrid can outperform the equivalent engine in the rival Volvo XC40.
However, we reckon mid-range xLine trim is worth upgrading to; this adds chrome accents inside and out, as well as vegan ‘leather’ upholstery and heated front seats. By pairing it with the more powerful xDrive 23i petrol engine, which comes with four-wheel drive for extra traction in slippery conditions, you can save £2267 with our BMW X1 xDrive 23i MHT xLine deal.
Our BMW X1 xDrive 30e M Sport (Tech/Pro Pack) deal, meanwhile, gets you an X1 with all the trimmings, plus a £3040 discount. Between them, M Sport trim, the Technology Pack and the Pro Pack add everything from 19in wheels and sportier styling cues to wireless phone-charging and high-beam assist for the headlights. The xDrive 30e PHEV has an official electric-only range of 53 miles.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BMW X1 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
- Browse BMW X1 deals
- View our BMW X1 sDrive 20i MHT Sport deal
- View our BMW X1 xDrive 23i MHT xLine deal
- View our BMW X1 xDrive 30e M Sport (Tech/Pro Pack) deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
