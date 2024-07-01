LATEST DEALS:

Home
News
Deal of the Day: Save more than £3000 on a new BMW X1
news

Deal of the Day: Save more than £3000 on a new BMW X1

The BMW X1 is a premium spacious family SUV with a wide range of engine options, and is our Deal of the Day for 1 July...

Black BMW X1 cornering with Target Price logo
Author Avatar
by
Alasdair Rodden
Updated01 July 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

Over 15 years and three generations, the BMW X1 has become one of the most popular premium family SUVs around, finding its way onto thousands of driveways across the UK.

And, if you fancy getting an X1 of your own, our free online New Car Deals service is the place to go. You can currently save more than £1900 across the range, or up to £3040 on a top-spec X1 plug-in hybrid (PHEV), when you buy through our network of trusted dealers.

- Save £1972 on a new BMW X1 sDrive 20i MHT Sport
- Save £2267 on a new BMW X1 xDrive 23i MHT xLine
- Save £3040 on a new BMW X1 xDrive 30e M Sport (Tech/Pro Pack)

Indeed, even the Target Price discount for a BMW X1 sDrive 20i MHT Sport – already the most affordable version of the X1 – is £1972. Standard equipment includes cruise control, all-round parking sensors and a reversing camera, while the entry-level sDrive20i petrol mild hybrid can outperform the equivalent engine in the rival Volvo XC40.

BMW X1 interior dashboard

However, we reckon mid-range xLine trim is worth upgrading to; this adds chrome accents inside and out, as well as vegan ‘leather’ upholstery and heated front seats. By pairing it with the more powerful xDrive 23i petrol engine, which comes with four-wheel drive for extra traction in slippery conditions, you can save £2267 with our BMW X1 xDrive 23i MHT xLine deal.

Car deals
View all deals

Our BMW X1 xDrive 30e M Sport (Tech/Pro Pack) deal, meanwhile, gets you an X1 with all the trimmings, plus a £3040 discount. Between them, M Sport trim, the Technology Pack and the Pro Pack add everything from 19in wheels and sportier styling cues to wireless phone-charging and high-beam assist for the headlights. The xDrive 30e PHEV has an official electric-only range of 53 miles.

Black BMW X1 rear cornering

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BMW X1 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.

- Browse BMW X1 deals
- View our BMW X1 sDrive 20i MHT Sport deal
- View our BMW X1 xDrive 23i MHT xLine deal
- View our BMW X1 xDrive 30e M Sport (Tech/Pro Pack) deal

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Save £2474 on a new Volkswagen T-Roc

Best dealsBuying a new car
Top 10s >
SlideshowBest family SUVs 2024

Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo

Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided

Long term tests >
FeatureBMW X1 2022 long-term review football

BMW X1 long term test

Our chief photographer needs a practical car that can cope with heavy lifting during the week but knows how to have fun after working hours. Did the BMW X1 deliver?

New car group tests >
FeatureBMW X1 vs Genesis GV70 vs Volvo XC40

New BMW X1 vs new Genesis GV70 vs Volvo XC40

When it comes to posh family SUVs, the Volvo XC40 has ruled the roost for several years. Now, though, it faces fresh competition from a reborn rival and a new challenger with big ideas

News and advice
BMW X1 long-term infotainment
Feature

BMW X1 long term test: report 4

BMW X1 2023 long-term cleaning wheels
Feature

BMW X1 long term test: report 2

BMW X1 2023 long-term John Bradshaw opener
Feature

BMW X1 long term test: report 1

BMW X1 vs Cupra Formentor vs Volvo XC40 fronts
Feature

Used test: BMW X1 vs Cupra Formentor vs Volvo XC40

BMW X1 vs Cupra Formentor vs Volvo XC40 rears
Feature

Used test: BMW X1 vs Cupra Formentor vs Volvo XC40 verdict

BMW X1 xDrive25e 2021 side
Feature

Used test: BMW X1 vs Cupra Formentor vs Volvo XC40 costs

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO