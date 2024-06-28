Deal of the Day: Save £2474 on a new Volkswagen T-Roc

At our 2023 Car of the Year Awards, we hailed the Volkswagen T-Roc as the best small SUV on sale. And, although the Lexus LBX has since dethroned it, the T-Roc is still the model we’d point you towards if comfort is your top priority.

Stick with entry-level Life trim, and the T-Roc absorbs lumps and bumps better than even premium rivals like the LBX. Plus, it does a better job of isolating its occupants from road and wind noise.

