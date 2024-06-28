Deal of the Day: Save £2474 on a new Volkswagen T-Roc
Our Deal of the Day for 28 June is on the Volkswagen T-Roc, a former What Car? Award winner that remains one of our top small SUV picks...
At our 2023 Car of the Year Awards, we hailed the Volkswagen T-Roc as the best small SUV on sale. And, although the Lexus LBX has since dethroned it, the T-Roc is still the model we’d point you towards if comfort is your top priority.
Stick with entry-level Life trim, and the T-Roc absorbs lumps and bumps better than even premium rivals like the LBX. Plus, it does a better job of isolating its occupants from road and wind noise.
- Buy a new Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI 115 Life for £256 per month
- Save £1653 on a new Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI 150 Life
- Save £2474 on a new Volkswagen T-Roc R
Our favourite engine, the 1.0 TSI 110 petrol, has just been replaced with a new, slightly more powerful entry-level offering, the 1.0 TSI 115. We’re yet to test this in the T-Roc, but we've tried it in a few other Volkswagen models, and it's the one we recommend to buyers of the closely related Volkswagen Taigo.
Pairing this new engine with Life trim is the most affordable way to put a new T-Roc on your driveway – our Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI 115 Life deal means you can get your hands on this cosseting small SUV for just £26,764, or £256 per month using PCP finance.
However, if you really want to maximise refinement, then you might want to consider upgrading to the 1.5 TSI 150 petrol engine. As well as bringing a boost in performance (from 113bhp to 148bhp), this makes things even more tranquil, because it doesn’t need to be worked as hard as lower-powered alternatives. If this sounds like the engine for you, our Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI 150 Life deal can save you £1653.
The biggest cash Target Price discount, meanwhile, is available on the exhilarating Volkswagen T-Roc R. This 296bhp sports SUV combines rapid performance and agile handling with the family-friendly practicality of the regular T-Roc. And, as if that wasn’t exciting enough, you can get £2474 off the list price with our Volkswagen T-Roc R deal.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Volkswagen T-Roc deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
