Deal of the Day: Save more than £6000 on a new Nissan Ariya

However, if you can, we’d recommend stepping up to a Nissan Ariya 178kW Advance . You can save £5088 on this variant, and you get some very useful kit for the money you do spend. Advance trim adds a heated front windscreen, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as an electric tailgate and a 360-degree camera. Meanwhile, the larger, 87kWh battery takes the official range beyond the 320-mile mark.

If you want an Ariya with all the bells and whistles, then the Nissan Ariya 290kW e-4orce Evolve+ may be the model for you. It gets loads of kit, including blue leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a 10-speaker Bose stereo. It uses our preferred 87kWh battery, but gets a four-wheel-drive system capable of producing 389bhp – this can propel the Ariya from 0-62mph in 5.1sec. What’s more, our discounts can save you £6012 on this range-topping variant or, thanks to Nissan’s finance deposit contribution, £6512 when you buy using PCP finance.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Ariya deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

- Browse Nissan Ariya deals

- View our Nissan Ariya 160kW Engage deal

- View our Nissan Ariya 178kW Advance deal

- View our Nissan Ariya 290kW e-4orce Evolve+ deal

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change