Deal of the Day: Save more than £6000 on a new Nissan Ariya
The Nissan Ariya is a practical electric SUV with a plush interior, and is our Deal of the Day for 24 June...
When the original Nissan Leaf first went on sale more than a decade ago, it was up against only a handful of rivals. By contrast, the Nissan Ariya – the brand’s first electric SUV – faces much broader competition.
The Ariya trades blows with the popular Tesla Model Y and sleek Volvo EC40, but our exclusive Target Price discounts can help tip the balance in favour of the well-equipped Nissan.
- Buy a new Nissan Ariya 160kW Engage for £299 per month
- Save £5088 on a new Nissan Ariya 178kW Advance
- Save up to £6512 on a new Nissan Ariya 290kW e-4orce Evolve+
Indeed, you can currently save more than £3000 across the Ariya range when you buy through our free online New Car Deals service, with discounts rising to as much as £6512 on top-spec cars.
If you stick with the entry-level battery and trim combination, you can put an Ariya on your driveway for just £299 per month with our Nissan Ariya 160kW Engage deal. This variant gets a 63kWh battery which can officially take you around 250 miles on a charge. Standard equipment includes automatic windscreen wipers, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and dual-zone climate control. All versions of the Ariya get a heat pump, too, which helps to improve efficiency.
However, if you can, we’d recommend stepping up to a Nissan Ariya 178kW Advance. You can save £5088 on this variant, and you get some very useful kit for the money you do spend. Advance trim adds a heated front windscreen, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as an electric tailgate and a 360-degree camera. Meanwhile, the larger, 87kWh battery takes the official range beyond the 320-mile mark.
If you want an Ariya with all the bells and whistles, then the Nissan Ariya 290kW e-4orce Evolve+ may be the model for you. It gets loads of kit, including blue leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a 10-speaker Bose stereo. It uses our preferred 87kWh battery, but gets a four-wheel-drive system capable of producing 389bhp – this can propel the Ariya from 0-62mph in 5.1sec. What’s more, our discounts can save you £6012 on this range-topping variant or, thanks to Nissan’s finance deposit contribution, £6512 when you buy using PCP finance.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Ariya deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
