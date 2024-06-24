LATEST DEALS:

Home
News
Deal of the Day: Save more than £6000 on a new Nissan Ariya
news

Deal of the Day: Save more than £6000 on a new Nissan Ariya

The Nissan Ariya is a practical electric SUV with a plush interior, and is our Deal of the Day for 24 June...

Blue Nissan Ariya cornering with Target Price logo
Author Avatar
by
Alasdair Rodden
Updated24 June 2024

When the original Nissan Leaf first went on sale more than a decade ago, it was up against only a handful of rivals. By contrast, the Nissan Ariya – the brand’s first electric SUV – faces much broader competition.

The Ariya trades blows with the popular Tesla Model Y and sleek Volvo EC40, but our exclusive Target Price discounts can help tip the balance in favour of the well-equipped Nissan.

- Buy a new Nissan Ariya 160kW Engage for £299 per month
- Save £5088 on a new Nissan Ariya 178kW Advance
- Save up to £6512 on a new Nissan Ariya 290kW e-4orce Evolve+

Indeed, you can currently save more than £3000 across the Ariya range when you buy through our free online New Car Deals service, with discounts rising to as much as £6512 on top-spec cars.

Blue Nissan Ariya rear right driving

If you stick with the entry-level battery and trim combination, you can put an Ariya on your driveway for just £299 per month with our Nissan Ariya 160kW Engage deal. This variant gets a 63kWh battery which can officially take you around 250 miles on a charge. Standard equipment includes automatic windscreen wipers, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and dual-zone climate control. All versions of the Ariya get a heat pump, too, which helps to improve efficiency.

However, if you can, we’d recommend stepping up to a Nissan Ariya 178kW Advance. You can save £5088 on this variant, and you get some very useful kit for the money you do spend. Advance trim adds a heated front windscreen, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as an electric tailgate and a 360-degree camera. Meanwhile, the larger, 87kWh battery takes the official range beyond the 320-mile mark.

Nissan Ariya interior front seats

If you want an Ariya with all the bells and whistles, then the Nissan Ariya 290kW e-4orce Evolve+ may be the model for you. It gets loads of kit, including blue leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a 10-speaker Bose stereo. It uses our preferred 87kWh battery, but gets a four-wheel-drive system capable of producing 389bhp – this can propel the Ariya from 0-62mph in 5.1sec. What’s more, our discounts can save you £6012 on this range-topping variant or, thanks to Nissan’s finance deposit contribution, £6512 when you buy using PCP finance.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Ariya deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

- Browse Nissan Ariya deals
- View our Nissan Ariya 160kW Engage deal
- View our Nissan Ariya 178kW Advance deal
- View our Nissan Ariya 290kW e-4orce Evolve+ deal

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Save £4048 on a new Peugeot 408

 

Best dealsBuying a new car
Top 10s >
Best ofBest Coupes

Best coupés 2024 – the sleekest models reviewed and rated

Tempted by the idea of a stylish coupé? Then check out our comprehensive rundown of the top 10 best models on the market – and find out which one we'd avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureGenesis GV60 Premium, Mauna Red, front three quarter

Genesis GV60 long-term test

The Genesis GV60 is one of the best electric SUVs you can buy right now. But can the upmarket tech-fest win over our man who's seeking a comfy family cruiser?

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Nissan Ariya vs Audi Q4 e-tron

New Nissan Ariya vs used Audi Q4 e-tron

The new Nissan Ariya may have sci-fi style, but for similar money, a lightly used Audi Q4 e-tron also looks very tempting. So, which is the better buy?

News and advice
Nissan Ariya 2022 interior detail
Feature

New Nissan Ariya vs used Audi Q4 e-tron costs

Nissan Ariya 2023 rear seats
Feature

New Nissan Ariya vs used Audi Q4 e-tron practicality

New Nissan Ariya vs Kia EV6 rears
Feature

New Nissan Ariya vs Kia EV6: verdict

Nissan Ariya 2023 side
Feature

New Nissan Ariya vs Kia EV6: costs

Nissan Ariya 2023 dashboard
Feature

New Nissan Ariya vs Kia EV6: interiors

Nissan Ariya 2023 rear seats
Feature

New Nissan Ariya vs Kia EV6: practicality

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO