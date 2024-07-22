New Nissan Ariya Nismo revealed – electric SUV gets performance upgrades for 2025

Nissan's engineering team has made significant changes to the Ariya and says the Nismo will deliver improved cornering and handling ability to match its rapid 0-60mph sprint time of 4.8 seconds. Standard Ariya parts have been replaced with uprated Nismo performance kit – for example, the Ariya Nismo gets upgraded brakes and high-grip tyres on bespoke alloy wheels. A spoiler has been added to the boot lid, there's an air splitter below the front bump and the rear bumper has an F1-style diffuser.

Alongside those physical changes, the software that controls how acceleration is metered out is specifically designed to make the Ariya Nismo as fun to drive as possible. There are also changes to the way power is sent to the front and rear wheels – again to try and give a sportier feel. The red and black accents seen on the car's exterior are echoed inside: the interior is predominantly black, with red details including a striking Start button on the dashboard.