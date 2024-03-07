Range test: How far can electric cars go in winter?

Eco (or the closest equivalent) driving mode was selected, and the cars were left in their default regenerative braking setting – or if an ‘automatic’ or ‘adaptive’ mode was available, this was selected.

The 12 cars were charged to 100% and then left out in the open overnight, for roughly 14 hours in 6-10deg C ambient conditions. The following morning they were plugged in again to check they were fully charged, plus we made sure their tyre pressures were correct, set the climate control systems to 21deg and switched the headlights to dipped beam.

The cars were then driven repeatedly around our test route in convoy, with driver changes and a switch in running order at the end of each lap. It was a relatively windy day with plenty of rain and standing water on the road, and the temperature during testing ranged from 10-11deg C.

The winners and losers

Shockingly, it was one of the most expensive cars in the line-up that ground to a halt first. The trip computer in the £74,000 Lexus RZ was showing a remaining range of zero after just 136 miles, and although the car kept going for 21 miles after that, the last three or so were at jogging pace. A total range of 157 miles can only go down as a huge disappointment, as did the RZ’s worst-in-test efficiency figure of 2.5 miles per kWh.

The Jeep Avenger ran out of charge next, after 163 miles. It has the excuse that it costs roughly half as much as the RZ to buy and has the shortest official range of the dozen, but it’s hardly cheap at £38,700, and a real-world efficiency figure of 3.2 miles/kWh is nothing to write home about.