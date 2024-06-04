BMW i5 long-term test: report 8

I’d have to agree that in some modern cars this tech is far too eager to intervene. However, my BMW i5 proves this doesn’t have to be the case, for while it’s equipped with all of the latest active driver aids, these are so unobtrusive that most of the time I forget they’re there at all.

A good example is the speed limit warning system. In some other cars, this bongs incessantly when it thinks you’re exceeding the posted maximum – something that’s as irritating as it is distracting when it’s read the sign for an adjacent road and you’re actually doing nothing wrong. By contrast, the i5 gently hints that you might want to check your speed, by flashing on the head-up display what it believes to be the limit and emitting a couple of seconds of quiet bongs, before switching the latter off. As a result, it’s a feature I value instead of resent.

Similarly, while some cars with rear cross-traffic alert systems don’t want you to get anywhere near another vehicle when reversing, and so make manoeuvring in tight spaces more difficult than it should be, the i5’s system only usually cuts in when you’d want it to.