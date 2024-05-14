BMW i5 long-term test: report 7

Fortunately, the i5 absolutely can, because the instant hit of torque that its powerful electric motor delivers when you put your foot down lets you get away from the mark like an Olympic sprinter.

By comparison, in automatic petrol and diesel cars (even quite fast ones) there’s often a noticeable gap between you depressing the accelerator pedal and any actual forward movement – something that can leave me with my heart in my mouth at the roundabout in question.

True, switching off the engine stop-start system or selecting Sport mode in those cars can help, but then there’s the fuss of having to reverse the process once you’ve pulled out unless you’re prepared to accept higher fuel consumption.