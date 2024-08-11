BMW i5 long-term test: report 11

First up, though, I should probably explain why I like cars shaped like the i5, and it has nothing to do with nostalgia – or even aesthetics. Instead, it’s because I value precise handling, yet even the very best SUVs don’t change direction as well as equivalent saloons, due to the former having a higher centre of gravity. Then there’s the issue of ride comfort. This is often seen as an SUV strength, and in some ways it is, with many of them good at absorbing bumps. Again, though, having a high centre of gravity causes issues, making them more prone to the sort of side-to-side sway that can lead to travel sickness in children (and indeed my wife).

This simply isn’t something I have to worry about in the i5, particularly given that mine is an M Sport Pro car, with stiffened sports suspension. And yet it copes surprisingly well with everything from patchwork Tarmac to potholes. So, what of practicality? Well, family SUVs do have larger boot openings than saloons, but this is no longer a huge advantage for me, because my daughter is long past the point where we need to cart around a baby buggy. Similarly, if you have a big dog that needs to travel in the boot, choosing a saloon is obviously a no-no. However, the canine member of my family – Skye the cavapoo – is small enough to ride on the back seat, between my wife and daughter, with the i5 wide enough to make this possible without anyone feeling squashed.