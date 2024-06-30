BMW i5 long-term test: report 9

My BMW i5, for example, spends much of its life in stop-start London traffic, where it has a real-world range of around 280 miles in good weather. However, take it on a long run – as I did the other week, when I had to get from our Twickenham office to an event in Birmingham – and that figure is almost 320 miles.

There’s something very satisfying about watching the percentage of charge that you’re estimated to have left when you reach your destination actually increase as you drive. And don’t think this requires you to pootle along at 55mph and slip-stream lorries; on the contrary, I was cruising at 70mph when conditions allowed, which was for most of the journey.

Our most recent petrol vs diesel vs electric test told a similar story, with the electric car averaging 2.5 miles/kWh on congested urban roads but 3.4 miles/kWh on the motorway. So, why is this?