BMW i5 long-term test: report 10

On the other hand, while it’s good at recognising place names – and indeed some of the names of people in my phone’s contacts – if I ask it to call someone with a name that's less common in the UK, it often struggles.

For example, it has no problem if I ask it to call my mother (Sue Huntingford) or father (Bill Huntingford), but if I ask it to call my wife (Hideko Huntingford), the response is more often than not “Pardon?” or “Please say that again”.

Alternatively, sometimes when I ask the car to call her, it will bring up a list of towns and villages called Huntingford and ask which of them I want to visit. And strangest of all, once its response was: “Calling Kyle Fortune.” Ah, yes, very similar!

