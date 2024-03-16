BMW i5 long-term test: report 4

Initially, I thought this was just a gimmick, but it actually comes in quite handy when overtaking. Plus, the way the digital instruments change to a countdown clock to keep you informed of how much ‘boost’ you have left adds a sense of drama.

The only disappointment is the activation paddle itself, because it feels like it’s made from the type of plastic used for the disposable spoons in small tubs of ice cream. Meanwhile, the label on it is clearly just a sticker.

In a car as beautifully finished as the i5, it looks as out of place as something other than a Red Bull leading a Grand Prix.

