BMW i5 long-term test: report 3

Now, electric car evangelists often claim that this doesn’t require you to adjust your lifestyle, because by the time you’ve been for a comfort break, the car is ready to go. However, let’s be honest, that’s nonsense at the speeds most UK ‘rapid’ chargers are capable of delivering electricity. In reality, topping up my i5’s 81.2kWh (usable capacity) battery usually means sitting parked up for a little over an hour. And you know what: I’m actually fine with that. You see, most evenings, after I get home from the office, I’ll pull out my laptop at some point to do a bit of work – whether it’s bashing out a few words, catching up on emails or signing off expenses. So, on those nights when I’ve stopped for a charge, I just do that work in the car instead to help pass the time. This really is no hardship, either, because the i5’s interior is a great place to be.

For starters, its front seats are very comfortable, and can be moved a long way back on their runners (electrically, of course) so that my laptop screen isn’t jammed up against the dashboard. What’s more, with the car plugged in, I can still run the climate control and heated seats to keep myself nice and warm, and play music on the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound stereo (a £1250 option), which sounds much better than any speakers I have at home. And if by some miracle there's no work that needs doing? Well, there's always Netflix or the latest What Car? YouTube videos to watch. Indeed, there’s just one thing that spoils things, and it’s to do with the charging infrastructure rather than the i5 itself.