BMW i5 long-term test: report 2

Since then, I’ve realised that the i5 puts you at the same sort of altitude as many family SUVs. The only difference is that instead of the whole car being raised up, it’s merely the passenger compartment, with this done to make room for the large drive battery mounted beneath you. Despite being a side effect rather than something done for its own sake, though, the resulting seating brings SUV-style advantages. I don’t have to bend down as far to strap my daughter into her child seat, for example, and forward visibility is excellent. True, the saloon body means you can’t see where the rear of the car ends when you look over your shoulder, whereas I could in the Range Rover Sport. But manoeuvring is still a doddle, thanks to my i5’s 360-degree parking camera (part of the £3300 Technology Plus Pack).

It's also worth noting that the seats are more comfortable than those in the Mercedes EQE – a rival electric saloon with a similarly high floor. You see, the seats in that don't place you much higher than a regular saloon, so they're unusually close to said floor and you end up sitting with your legs near-horizontal in the front, or with your knees around your ears in the back. Perhaps the thing I like most about the i5's elevated seating, though, is that it doesn't compromise the driving experience; this is a car that still corners very much like a saloon instead of leaning and lurching like many SUVs do when driven briskly through bends.