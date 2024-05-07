Best sports cars 2024 – plus the one to avoid

So, yes, ride comfort, interior quality and generous equipment levels are all welcome, but they're irrelevant if you don't also have deft handling, a charismatic engine and a fast 0-62mph sprint time.

While there are numerous criteria by which you can judge a new car, for a sports car none is as important as fun.

With this in mind, our road testers have reviewed every sports car on the market – in addition to every sports SUV and performance car – and they all agree that the Porsche Cayman is the best sports car money can buy right now.

We know that different people have different secondary needs, though, and that sports cars are often bought with the heart as much as the head, so below we've also looked at the rest of the top 10 (and named the sports car that's best avoided).

In each case, simply click on the relevant links if you want to read the full review or to see how much you could save via our sports car deals.