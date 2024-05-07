Best sports cars 2024 – plus the one to avoid
If you want ultimate driving thrills, you need a sports car, but the best can do more than simply go fast...
While there are numerous criteria by which you can judge a new car, for a sports car none is as important as fun.
So, yes, ride comfort, interior quality and generous equipment levels are all welcome, but they're irrelevant if you don't also have deft handling, a charismatic engine and a fast 0-62mph sprint time.
With this in mind, our road testers have reviewed every sports car on the market – in addition to every sports SUV and performance car – and they all agree that the Porsche Cayman is the best sports car money can buy right now.
We know that different people have different secondary needs, though, and that sports cars are often bought with the heart as much as the head, so below we've also looked at the rest of the top 10 (and named the sports car that's best avoided).
In each case, simply click on the relevant links if you want to read the full review or to see how much you could save via our sports car deals.
Our pick: 4.0 GTS 2dr
Strengths
- Brilliant handling
- Wonderful six-cylinder GTS engine
- High quality
Weaknesses
- Stingy standard equipment
- Lack of safety equipment
- Disappointing sound of the smaller four-cylinder engines
Even in entry-level 2.0-litre form, the Porsche 718 Cayman is an impressive sports car, but it’s the glorious 4.0-litre flat six fitted to the GTS model which propels the Cayman to the top spot of our list.
That engine delivers thunderous performance and a terrific soundtrack, although it's at its very best when paired with the standard six-speed manual gearbox; the extra driver involvement the manual delivers gives it the edge over the optional PDK automatic.
Of course, you can also get the 718 as a convertible – the Porsche 718 Boxster – but it's the Cayman that's a little bit sharper to drive, not to mention cheaper to buy.
"The backrests of the Alcantara and leather-trimmed seats adjust electrically, but it’s a shame lumbar adjustment is part of a pricey upgrade." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our Porsche Cayman review
Strengths
- Brilliant handling
- Surprisingly comfortable ride
- Classy interior
Weaknesses
- Four-cylinder engines sounds gruff
- Terrible reliability record
- You'll want to add lots of options
Now, we said that the Cayman is sharper than the Boxster, and it is, but the latter is still a sensational sports car, with the GTS version the best of the bunch. This has a 4.0-litre flat-six engine that sounds incredible and produces a heady 395bhp.
If your budget won’t stretch to the GTS, though, you’ll be pleased to know that the standard 2.0-litre Boxster is still one of the most enjoyable sports cars around.
And no matter which version you go for, you’ll be treated not only to endless handling excitement, but also a remarkably well-controlled ride and beautiful build quality.
"You can open or close the roof in around nine seconds at the touch of a button, while I found the front and rear boots would take enough luggage for a weekend away." – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our Porsche Boxster review
Our pick: 1.8L Turbo 2dr DCT
Strengths
- Truly involving and entertaining handling
- Comfortable ride for a sports car
- Rapid performance with surprisingly good economy
Weaknesses
- Pretty poor luggage space
- Terrible infotainment system
- Doesn’t have the plushest interior
Small and light models often make the best sports cars, and the A110 is a great example of that general rule. It weighs only about 1100kg, which is roughly the same as a Ford Fiesta. That means the A110’s 249bhp 1.8-litre turbocharged engine propels it with ease, and 0-62mph takes just 4.5 seconds. Faster models are available, but we think the entry-level version is all you need.
The model's low weight also brings handling benefits. The A110 feels well-balanced and nimble, and very accurate steering makes it easy to turn with precision.
It doesn't feel as classy as the 718 Cayman and is less practical despite costing similar money, but because of its comparative rarity, resale values are actually even stronger than the Porsche’s.
"As much as I like the A110, I hate the Renault Clio-sourced climate controls, which feel out of place in a £55,000 sports car." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our Alpine A110 review
Strengths
- Ballistic performance in any gear at any revs
- Delicate handling that allows you to attack a road with confidence
- Emissions-free running helps your conscious and local air quality
Weaknesses
- Bleeding-edge tech makes the 296 very expensive
- Infotainment controls are unreliable and distracting
- You might want to put a six-figure sum aside for options
The Ferrari 296 GTB is a landmark car, because it marked the moment Ferrari introduced its F1 hybrid knowhow into a mainstream supercar, rather than just some limited-run special. The elephant in the room is the term ‘mainstream’, because all that cutting-edge tech comes with a hefty price tag which prevents it climbing higher on our list.
If your pockets are deep enough, though, it is a remarkable feat of engineering. Unlike the old-school-feeling Lamborghini Huracán, it can travel 15 miles on electricity alone, meaning you can leave your house without waking the neighbours. Press the accelerator hard, and the V6 engine and motors combine for a 2.9sec 0-62mph and a top speed of 205mph.
That it’s superb fun to drive is a given, but what is truly remarkable is just how easy it is to drive – and to exploit that performance.
"It's not hard to spend more than £100,000 on options: £28,000 for the Fiorano Performance Pack, £15,000 for blue stripes, £5000 for upgraded alloy wheels, and another £3500 if you want them painted blue. The list goes on." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our Ferrari 296 GTB review
Our pick: 2dr PDK
Strengths
- Seriously rapid
- Great to drive on any road
- Practical for a sports car
Weaknesses
- Lots of road noise
- Expensive options
- Cheaper Cayman is even better to drive
The latest iteration of the 911 upholds the reputation of its predecessors with its fantastic range of engines, excellent handling and impressive interior.
The entry-level Carrera comes with a 380bhp 3.0-litre engine that offers plenty of performance, and we think it represents the best value for money. But if you want even more power, there are many other versions to choose from – the most powerful of which is the 641bhp Turbo S. All models come with adaptive suspension, allowing you to fine-tune the car’s handling to suit the road you’re driving on.
Optional extras don’t come cheap, but we’d recommend adding a reversing camera, power-folding door mirrors, keyless entry and adjustable sports front seats.
"One of the things that makes the 911 so usable is the fact that most versions seat four people. Okay, six-footers will be cramped in the back, but my wife and mother-in-law were perfectly comfortable." – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our Porsche 911 review
Strengths
- General sense of flamboyance
- Features a sharper version of the the R8’s V10 engine
- Surprisingly easy to drive
Weaknesses
- Slightly blunt handling
- Pricey next to an Audi R8
- RWD is a bit snappy on the limit
For anyone who wants their sports car to draw plenty of attention, the Huracán would be a very good choice. From the moment it went on sale, the Huracán’s sense of occasion alone was enough to convince many people to buy it, despite early versions being a little blunt to drive.
Over the years, Lamborghini has incrementally improved the handling so that this is now comparable with all but the very best sports cars. The 5.2-litre V10 engine has also been upgraded, and now produces up to 631bhp.
The Huracán is available with a rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive set-up. We reckon the rear-wheel drive version offers the better driving experience of the two, despite having a slightly lower 602bhp power output.
"The Huracán's interior is better designed than Lamborghinis of old, and the tech is very good, too. But in a nod to the marque's previous impracticalities, there's still no cupholder." – Doug Revolta, Head of Video
Read our Lamborghini Huracán review
Strengths
- Delicate but playful handling balance
- Savage power delivery
- Beautiful body control
Weaknesses
- Engine could sound more charismatic
- Depreciation is a concern
- Interior could have more pizzazz
While an increasing number of supercars rely on hybrid technology for their performance, the Maserati MC20 is far more traditional in its approach. True, its 3.0-litre V6 engine doesn't sound amazing, but the acceleration it provides is savage.
What's more, the way the MC20 handles is perfectly suited to the UK’s roads, with accurate steering and adaptive suspension that deals with broken surfaces beautifully.
The interior is less showy than that of the Ferrari 296 and McLaren Artura, but its simplicity is refreshing. It’s easy to get a good driving position and visibility – forward at least – is very good. The MC20 is a strict two-seater, but there’s a reasonable boot which combine with the great ride quality to make a surprisingly useful long-distance tourer.
"I like that the drive settings are all very easy to use – and less distracting as a result. The driving-mode selector sits on the centre console; you just swipe left or right on the touchpad to bring up the suspension and drivetrain menus, then use a rotary dial to confirm individual settings. Simple.” – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our Maserati MC20 review
Our pick: 1.5 [132] Exclusive-Line 2dr
Strengths
- Good ride and handling balance
- Performance suited to UK roads
- Low running costs
Weaknesses
- Not much head room for tall drivers
- Limited storage
- Driving position would benefit from greater range of adjustment
If you’re looking for the most fun for the least money, the MX-5 is an excellent choice. Even a top-spec model will cost you much less than any other car on this list.
Although the MX-5 is the slowest model here and would struggle to shake off many hot hatches, it makes up for that by being so easy to drive and have fun in (it's also available with a retractable hard-top roof, as the Mazda MX-5 RF).
We rate the 1.5-litre model in Prime-Line trim highest, but whichever engine you choose, the car is free-revving, light and precise, and even the stiffer suspension fitted to 2.0-litre versions provides a sufficiently comfortable ride. Just bear in mind that this isn't a big car, which has its advantages, but also means taller people might struggle to fit.
"If you’re 6ft 2in tall like me, you’ll find the MX-5’s interior very snug. However, I love the way the instruments are dominated by the rev counter, just as they should be in a sports car." – Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Read our Mazda MX-5 review
Strengths
- Epic performance
- Amazing traction makes it usable and fun
- Perfect blend of handling poise and ride comfort
Weaknesses
- Obviously it’s pricey
- Limited practicality
- Interior quality could be improved in places
The DBS is based on the Aston Martin DB11 but has been heavily updated to make it lighter, faster and more exciting, as well as less skittish and easier to live with.
Thanks to its accurate steering and excellent balance, you feel as though you’re in complete control of the staggering 715bhp produced by the 5.2-litre petrol engine. And that makes it an absolute joy to drive.
The interior is less than perfect, though. Some of the trim feels a bit flimsy, and the infotainment system can be slow, but the DBS does at least score well for comfort. The car manages to combine great handling prowess with suspension that delivers a smooth ride over imperfect roads.
"The Mercedes-sourced infotainment system isn’t much to write home about. Aston Martin’s own system, used in the DB12, is sharper and less laggy." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our Aston Martin DBS Superleggera review
Strengths
- Powerful engines
- Relatively practical
- Four-wheel drive improves V8’s all-weather driveability
Weaknesses
- Disappointing build quality
- Rear seats are only for short trips
- Fiddly infotainment system
The Mercedes-AMG SL has long been a great compromise between sporty roadster and long-distance cruiser, but the latest version places more emphasis on driving pleasure. That’s not to say it’s uncomfortable – far from it – but it delivers more when you show it a series of bends.
Even the entry-level models provide plenty of performance, but we think it’s worth digging a little deeper for the SL 55 4Matic+ Premium Plus version for something that’s truly special.
The SL’s interior is very well laid out, but we wish the quality would be a little better. It’s fairly practical for a roadster, although the rear seats are really only suitable for small people or luggage.
“The Mercedes SL has an electric bootlid; opening it reveals a luggage area that’s significantly longer than the Lexus LC Convertible’s. The fabric roof can be raised or lowered at speeds of up to 37mph, but it’s a distracting thing to do while driving” – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our Mercedes SL review
And the sports car to avoid...
As we said at the top, above all, a sports car has to be fun. Unfortunately, the Z4 feels rather bouncy and wayward, and it suffers from inconsistent brake feel. Read our review
FAQs
Porsche currently has the most cars among the top 10 sports cars on sale (three), including the reigning What Car? Sports Car of the Year: the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.
V12 engines are capable of producing more power and torque than V8s, and of offering a smoother power delivery. However, they're typically thirstier, and the addition of more cylinders adds complexity and weight. As for which sounds better, that's more a matter of personal taste.
