£276k Alpine A110 R Ultime gets inspiration from F1

Superlatives are thrown around a lot in the car industry, but when it comes to the ultimate version of the Alpine A110 R Ultime, the product more than justifies the name.

That’s because not only is it the fastest and most focused version of one of the best sports cars currently on sale, but it could be Alpine’s combustion engined swansong before the film switches to electric cars.

The A110 R Ultime accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.8sec – 0.1sec quicker than the regular A110 R, and is a remarkable 20 seconds faster on a lap of the Nürburgring race track in Germany.