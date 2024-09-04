Best tyres 2024: the safest tyres reviewed and rated

It was the best at stopping in the dry, bringing the Tiguan to a halt from 50mph in 34.5m. It was also the best on test for wet-weather braking, stopping the Tiguan from 62mph in 33.5m – beating the Hankook by a metre.

The Continental wasn’t quite the top performer for wet handling, putting in a lap time of 85.5sec, but that put it only 0.1sec behind the Hankook. Besides, the Continental gripped well on the wet track, and when it lost traction, it did so in an undramatic way that made it easy for our tester to regain control of the car and adjust its balance at the limit.

There was even less of a gap between the Continental and Hankook when it came to dry handling; the dry lap took 53.94sec, just 0.02sec slower than with the Hankook. The Continental gave the test driver good feedback, letting them know exactly how much grip they had to play with. When grip was lost, it tailed off in a progressive, controllable way, with the car feeling nicely balanced from front to rear.

While the Continental wasn’t the best overall performer in the aquaplaning tests, it was still towards the top of the pack, and it did turn in the strongest performance on the small wet circular track. Its lap time of 11.6sec was only 0.2sec quicker than that of the Firestone, though.

The Continental’s performance was strong enough to make it our overall winner. However, noise levels were higher than most other tyres tested at both 30mph and 60mph, and its rolling resistance was the second highest here, so it’s not the quietest or most fuel efficient tyre you can buy. It’s also the third most expensive tyre here.